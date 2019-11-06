Timberlake Christian volleyball earned a spot in the Virginia Independent Schools Division III state semifinals by defeating Veritas, 3-0, at TCS on Wednesday evening by scores of 25-23, 25-12 and 25-11.
Timberlake (30-2) was led by Maddie Lecik (15 assists, nine digs, six kills), Kinley Phillips (11 assists, six kills, two aces), Peyton Kennedy (14 digs, four aces) and Brooklyn Finnerty (nine kills, three blocks). Hadley Prince bolstered TCS' dominant effort with 10 digs and seven kills.
The second-seeded Tornadoes now head to Roanoke Catholic, where they play No. 3 Eastern Mennonite in the Division III state semifinals Friday at 6 p.m. Eastern Mennonite defeated Guardian Christian 3-2 on Wednesday.
Also on Wednesday, No. 5 New Covenant edged No. 4 Westover Christian in the decisive fifth set to earn a 3-2 victory in another Division III quarterfinal game in Danville.
The Gryphons won 25-22, 22-25, 25-13, 21-25 and 15-13. New Covenant (21-8) plays top-seeded Stonebridge (33-4) in Friday's state semifinal, set for 8 p.m. at Roanoke Catholic. Stonebridge defeated eighth-seeded Roanoke Catholic 3-0 on Wednesday.
