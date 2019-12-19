Three E.C. Glass football players were honored Thursday when the Virginia High School League released its Class 4 all-state teams.
Quarterback DreSean Kendrick, who set school records this year in all-purpose and rushing yards categories, was named first-team all-state quarterback. The senior led the Hilltoppers to their second-straight 11-2 season by putting up 3,537 all-purpose yards and accounting for 40 touchdowns (26 rushing, 14 passing). The honor came on the back of last week’s announcement that Kendrick had been named the Region 4D offensive player of the year.
Senior defensive tackle Holden Fretz was named a first-team defensive lineman. He is the two-time reigning Region 4D defender of the year, as well.
And senior offensive guard BJ Wheat was honored as a second-team offensive lineman Thursday after picking up first-team all-region honors last week.
Class 4 all-state teams
Offense
First team: Quarterback — DreSean Kendrick (E.C. Glass); Center — Patrick McEachin (Lake Taylor); Offensive Lineman — Termaine Baker (LT), Noah Gick (Tuscarora), Cedric Carter (Patrick Henry-R); Running Back — Robert Barlow (Dinwiddie), Malik Newton (LT), Bryce Duke (Tusc); Wide Receiver — Darious Speight (LT), Jevonn Gilyard (Tusc), Romy Miner (Broad Run); Tight End — Ikeem Wright (LT); Kicker — Garrett Hutchinson (Eastern View); Kick Returner — Alex Spangler (EV); All-Purpose — Ethan Gick (Tusc).
Second team: QB — Mitch Griffs (BR); C — Jack Fielding (BR); OL — Charles Grant (Churchland), Gabe El-Fiky (Tusc), BJ Wheat (ECG), Garrison Wheatley (Monacan); RB — Isaiah Persinger (Salem), Wesley Graves (GW-Danville), Jarrett Hunter (Louisa); Wide Receiver — Messiah Russell (Warwick), Cedric Drumgoole (Din), Alex Spangler (BR); K — Jack Hendren (Sherando); KR — Kole Jones (Great Bridge); AP — Alex Sikkar (PH).
Defense
First team: Defensive Lineman — Kevin Gholson (PH), Matei Fitz (Tusc), Holden Fretz (ECG); Defensive End — D’Anta Johnson (Din), Dallas Spruill (LT); Linebacker — Ikeem Wright (LT), Payne Bauer (Sher), Chaz Allison (BR), Bobby Pinello (Sal); Defensive Back — Kenny Gallop Jr. (Church), Tre’von White (Liberty-Bealeton), Pierre Royster (LT), Jayden McDonald (Sal); Punter — Jimmy Kibble (Loudoun County); Punt Returner — Alex Spangler (EV); All-Purpose — Shayne Parham (Din).
Second team: DL — Tyrique Tucker (LT), Marquale Benton (Church), Cornell Lucess (Din); DE — Kesean Dyson (BR), Cooper Thunell (Loudoun Valley); LB — James Epps (PH), Will Hatfield (Tusc), Jovante Hobbs (Din), Malik Newton (LT); DB — Messiah Russell (War), Alex Washington (Louisa), Robert Barlow (Din), Cam Chambers (BR); P — Luke Goforth (Blacksburg); PR — Jabril Hayes (Sher); AP — Joseph Groves (LC).
Offensive player of the year: Malik Newton, Lake Taylor
Defensive player of the year: Ikeem Wright, Lake Taylor
Coach of the year: Hank Sawyer, Lake Taylor.
