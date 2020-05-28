Victoria Newman and her teammates on the Jefferson Forest girls soccer team found themselves in unknown territory during a scrimmage in March.
The Cavaliers were trailing, a highly unusual position given the squad’s dominance in recent seasons. There were stretches during regular seasons past when JF consistently blanked opponents, outscoring them by multiple goals.
Eventually, the group regained its composure against preseason opponent Hidden Valley, knotted the contest at 1 and found itself in position to take the lead not long after.
That’s when Newman struck, giving JF the lead. Then she heard a teammate yell, “Way to go out from JF with a bang!”
The statement was made with a sarcastic undertone, a joke to lighten an unexpectedly tense situation. But for Newman, one of four seniors on the squad, the phrase offered in good fun turned out to be an ominous foreshadowing of the days to come.
“What if that was actually my last memory of JF soccer?” Newman said she asked herself later. And eventually, she learned the pandemic had, in fact, made that idea into a bleak reality.
Thinking back to those moments, what turned out to be one of the last times this group would play against an opponent, “it’s hard, definitely,” Newman said.
“Never in a million years, if you had told me I wouldn’t have my senior year, … would I have believed you,” added Newman, who contributed 26 points (eight goals and 10 assists) a season ago and was a second-team All-Seminole District honoree.
Things certainly looked different this year for JF, Newman explained, but the Cavaliers were ready to build on a strong legacy.
Three seasons ago, Newman and her three classmates ended the season by hoisting the state title trophy. In the seasons that followed, they returned to the state tournament twice. This year’s group, while much younger, had the mental acuity to make another similar run happen, she said.
In the offseason, after losing 12 seniors from 2019, players and coaches put aside their own preferences to ensure the team’s progress.
“Everyone was really good with the transition,” Newman said. “… I think this was special, what was growing from the little time we had together.”
The Cavaliers plugged holes and made adjustments, Newman included.
She switched from forward to midfielder because so many of those players counted on to move the ball in the center of the pitch had graduated. In her final season with JF, ahead of her transition to her new team at the University of Lynchburg, Newman looked forward to sharpening her skills.
“Definitely think it was my best season so far,” she added.
Newman and her classmates also took on the task of ensuring every player felt appreciated by and included in the team atmosphere. That chemistry could’ve propelled them back to the state tourney, or even another ring for the seniors, she believes.
“I wish we could’ve gotten the opportunity to be together as a team,” Newman said. “It really hurts that we couldn’t have had more time together.”
There are other regrets, too.
Newman said a “one year ago” memory came up in Snapchat the other day, a photo reminding her of a win in 2019.
“That could be me right now,” Newman said, “but instead I’m just sitting at home.”
Seeing that and the marks on her calendar signaling what would have been game days — “seeing the days go by and seeing I was supposed to play LCA today and beat them for the fourth year in a row,” she said as an example — are still hard to deal with.
In the meantime, Newman said she’s become “kind of a maniac” about working out. She wakes up and lifts weights or runs, takes a little break and then gets back to it. She sprinkles in soccer training when she can, too.
“It’s about all I do,” she said, adding she works out “a solid three times a day.”
Although she won’t get the opportunity to leave her best on the field for JF, undoubtedly racking up goals for the powerhouse Seminole District squad, Newman said she’s still committed to the sport she loves.
As she works toward her next soccer adventure at UL, Newman is set on giving “my all and [being] the best I can for them.”
