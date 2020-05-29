Nick Rakes isn’t stepping on to a baseball field these days, but he still gets out on a diamond weekly.
This new setup is much smaller, but it fills a void he and his Rustburg teammates are experiencing now without high school sports. Thanks to a nicely manicured backyard complete with outfield fence, provided by one of his teammates’ families, Rakes still gets to throw a ball around — a Wiffle Ball, that is.
“Keeps the baseball feeling in the air,” Rakes said.
Rakes is one of five or six Rustburg seniors that, thanks to the Wiffle Ball league, have the chance to trot around the bases again before their high school years are officially over. Nine RHS seniors saw their season and prep careers end unexpectedly early in the last couple months.
The group is trying to make the best of the setback and all the extra time they have now. As much as possible, the new mini Rustburg league tries to provide the athletic activity they crave.
It started several weeks back, and competition ramped up immediately. Drawing slips of paper from a hat was the athletes’ form of a draft lottery.
Rakes’ selection in the first round, by fellow Rustburg player Jacob Kerr, got Rakes amped up for the days ahead. As would be the case during the spring if he were pitching or covering second base with RHS, Rakes isn’t satisfied for anything less than great.
As of last week when he talked with The News & Advance, Rakes and Kerr (the league is made up of two-person teams) were undefeated against the competition. And Rakes has his eyes set on the playoffs that will take place later this summer.
The opportunity to have some fun with an admittedly easier version of the spring sport they had taken from them, on a nice makeshift field, is “pretty amazing,” said Rakes, a second-team All-Region 3C selection for Rustburg in 2019.
Rakes, of course, is filling his newfound free time with other activities, too. A standout golfer who was unstoppable during the fall — when he won Seminole District, Region 3C and Class 3 state championships — Rakes also is trying to stay on top of his golf game before he joins the team at Longwood University.
When he’s not working there, the multi-sport star said he gets out on the course at Falling River Country Club to play almost every day.
“Lucky to have that place to be able to do something,” he said.
Some days are devoted to just having fun with friends, but he’s also trying to keep his swing and other parts of his game sharp for the upcoming season. His putting, he said, needs some work. But for now, he’s thankful to have a safe activity to enjoy with both people his age and even those 60 years his senior.
Asked if he ever thought of giving up high school baseball to focus on his best sport during the school year, Rakes said he’s given the idea some consideration, but he loves getting to be part of a big team during the spring.
He started playing baseball, the first athletic activity he ever got involved in, when he was 3 years old. He played Dixie Youth growing up, moving up the ranks with many of the guys who made up this year’s RHS roster.
Not having the chance to get back out there in an official capacity with those teammates, and seeing that career end so abruptly, “it was heartbreaking,” Rakes said.
“Never thought that our last game would be the last game I’d step on to the field,” he said of the 2019 Region 3C quarterfinal loss.
Rakes is disappointed to be “losing a bunch of memories I could’ve made with everybody [this season],” but he’s used the time away from the field as a learning opportunity. He hopes to be able to live in and appreciate the moment as he begins his new athletic chapter in college.
“You never know,” he said, “when it’s gonna come to a screeching halt.”
Emily Brown covers the Hillcats, ODAC and high school sports for The News & Advance. Reach her at (434) 385-5529.
