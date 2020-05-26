The long year was in the past for Amani Hankton, a senior on the Amherst track & field team. Finally, she was back with her teammates, ready to test her talent and work against the competition.
But Hankton’s first meet back from injury that kept her sidelined how nearly a year — a torn anterior cruciate ligament in her knee suffered during her junior year — didn’t go as planned.
Hankton, running the anchor leg of the Lancers’ 4x200 relay during the indoor season, was tripped by a member of another team. Unlike the events that transpired in the 2019 season, the disappointing race didn’t take her out of competition completely. In the weeks to come, though, another threat stopped Hankton’s journey back toward the top.
Before Hankton, a 2018 state champ, could prove her talent, the coronavirus pandemic took hold. Her chance to shine among the area and state’s best athletes on the track was dashed.
In 2019, Hankton was competing in the hurdles in an outdoor meet when she planted her foot wrong. Momentum carried the rest of her body forward, hurting her knee in the process.
At first, it seemed like just a minor setback. She experienced some soreness but continue to walk without any additional aid.
Eventually, Hankton said she was told to get her knee looked at since the swelling hadn’t gone down. Then the diagnosis came, followed by surgery and nearly a year of working to get back in competition shape.
Hankton made it back to the track for one indoor race in 2020, that relay that came up short of her expectations. Still, she looked ahead with optimism.
“I was looking forward to being outside rather than being inside,” she said.
That was where Hankton could get back to competing in a full slate of events: 100 hurdles, 300 hurdles, 4x100 relay, long jump and triple jump.
In 2019, she’d qualified for states in several events outdoors before the injury scratched her from those performance lists. This year was her chance to reach those heights again, and an opportunity to add a second state title — or more — to her career haul. After winning a medal for the 55 hurdles in her sophomore indoor season, Hankton was hungry to etch her name into the history books again in her high school swan song.
And then the COVID-19 pandemic, something over which Hankton had no control, struck, dealing another blow as it knocked out the entire spring sports season for area high school teams.
“That is hard, because I did put so much work into getting back just to have it not be there,” she said.
The final chapter of Hankton’s track & field career isn’t over, as she will trade Amherst’s maroon and gray for Liberty University’s red and blue next year as a member of that Division I squad. But Hankton will always carry the “what-ifs” of the season that never was.
“I have my moments,” she said of the times she wishes she had been able to finish her senior year walking the halls at Amherst County High with classmates, and the occasions on which she thinks about getting back on the outdoor track with her teammates.
Hankton said she mourns over the “moments and memories I could have had” as she aims to move forward.
While she’s not doing any intense training in preparation for college, Hankton said she still remains active. And in all her extra time, she has turned her attention to others, as she recently got a job at Walmart.
That, like the training she would have done on the track, is a learning experience, Hankton said. Normally on the quiet side, she has been forced out of her comfort zone a little in the new job.
She’s hoping to make the best of the new situation, as she has over the past year.
Through her injury, Hankton said she has learned “you can get through anything,” a lesson she’s trying to apply now to the additional setbacks the pandemic has dealt.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.