Millie Thompson is pretty nimble when it comes to navigating interviews. A star pitcher and leader of the Liberty High softball team, Thompson is no stranger to postgame interactions with the media.
Recently, though, she found herself less than comfortable in an interview situation. That’s because this one didn’t take place on a diamond. This one was at a big-box store in Bedford: Walmart.
“I do interviews all the time,” she said, “but I’ve never done a job interview.”
Thompson admitted she was “stressed out” answering this new series of questions, but she landed a position, one that’s helped her fill up the extra free time she now has without high school softball.
The Walmart gig is the first job for which Thompson has actually received a paycheck. Between the high school season in the spring and travel ball in the offseason, softball — her ticket to college — has consumed most of Thompson’s time outside of school in the past.
Not spending the afternoons now practicing with teammates, not seeing her coach and father, Mike Thompson, call pitches from the dugout during games, is completely new to Millie Thompson.
“I miss softball a lot,” she said.
Until a few weeks ago, when she started at the grocery store as an employee who fills pickup orders, Thompson said she didn’t do a whole lot outside the house.
Soon, she and her parents decided she couldn’t just sit around her home anymore. She needed something else to do.
The Walmart job so far has been beneficial in a number of ways. She gets to save up some money for college and keep her mind engaged without school. She sees the new endeavor as an opportunity to “better myself,” and looks forward to serving others amid the pandemic.
The job also has afforded Thompson a new, albeit heavily modified, workout routine. The other day, Thompson’s fitness-tracking watch told her she’d walked 12 miles around Walmart during her shift (which during a normal week is one of five eight-hour shifts, she said).
Staying active, although she doesn’t have a softball in her hand, is important for her future as a member of the Clemson softball team, which also has been affected by the pandemic.
Thompson initially was to head to South Carolina to start work with her new squad and begin summer school this month. Her reporting date is still up in the air.
Softball, for the time being, has been moved down Thompson’s priority list. But that doesn’t mean she doesn’t think about it often. How could she not?
If the promise of a Division I softball career weren’t enough, heading into the spring, Thompson still had plenty to look forward to for her final high school campaign. A force in the circle whose changeup devastates opponents at the plate, the left-hander looked to build on the legacy she’d already solidified at Liberty.
Her junior year, when she posted a 0.75 ERA and 255 strikeouts, couldn’t have gone much better. She garnered personal accolades galore and checked off big wins throughout the season. At the end of it all, she and her teammates accomplished the task no other girls team at Liberty had ever done — they captured a state championship.
Thompson, who threw a two-hitter during that title game, crumpled to the ground after her teammates recorded the final out. All their work had finally paid off, and Thompson saw her dream come true.
Knowing how much more she could’ve done this season, and thinking of all the games against a slate of incredibly talented softball players in the area she won’t get to play, isn’t something Thompson has gotten past easily.
Her life now is devoid of the thing she loves about sports: competition.
“Not much competition in my life right now. That kind of fire is gone right now,” she said. “I feel like I’m plowing through. Not much to work toward.”
Thompson will stop at nothing when it comes to finding an edge over an opponent. She’s focused and intense in the circle. She’s the de facto leader in the dugout, too, doing whatever it takes to give Liberty the advantage.
But the dugout has gone silent this season, without Thompson leading her teammates in loud chants and using props to throw off the opposing pitcher and defense.
She won’t get a chance to put on the neon blue mascara, her planned addition to her unique game day look this year, either.
Thompson paid more for rush shipping than she did for the makeup item itself to get it in time for the season. But that season, of course, never came to be; she never had the chance to test out her new look.
And without a single official game this year, Thompson won’t ever get to look over to the dugout and see her dad give her the pitch signal.
“It’s really hard because we have such a great bond,” Millie Thompson said of her father, Mike. “I have played for him all my life.”
Perhaps the extra months of just spending time with family as family, rather than as a softball coach and entourage, Millie Thompson said, will be good for her as she heads to college. Moving so quickly from her dad to a brand new coach in college, had her high school season gone on as planned, would’ve been a difficult transition.
Thompson said while the conclusion of her high school softball career, and everything that went with it, came about unexpectedly, she knew “it’s gotta end sometime.”
That’s why she’s just trying to make the best of the situation, whether at Walmart or at home with her family, even if it is away from the diamond.
Emily Brown covers the Hillcats, ODAC and high school sports for The News & Advance. Reach her at (434) 385-5529.
