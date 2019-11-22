From staff reports

In Sussex, Altavista’s offense was able to match scores with Sussex Central in the first quarter of Friday’s Region 1B semifinals.

However, a pair of turnovers in the opening 24 minutes allowed the Tigers to seize control and methodically pull away.

Sussex Central, the No. 2 seed in the region, scored two touchdowns off turnovers in the first half to take a commanding lead and Imir Clark rushed for three scores as the Tigers defeated No. 6 seed Altavista 54-28 at Semones Field.

The Tigers (10-2) advance to next week’s region championship game and will play at No. 1 seed Riverheads.

Clark scored on runs of 2, 18 and 10 yards. His second touchdown came two plays after he recovered an Altavista fumble to put the Tigers ahead 14-7, and his third score, which put Sussex up 34-14, came on the drive following Eric Gibbons’ fumble recovery.

Sussex quarterback Tyree Rose scored on touchdown runs of 35 and 2 yards in the second quarter.

The Tigers scored on all five of their first-half possessions.

Altavista quarterback Jayllen Jones accounted for all four of the Colonels’ touchdowns.

He capped the opening drive with a 29-yard touchdown run to put Altavista (4-8) ahead 7-0, and his 36-yard touchdown pass to Bailey Stinnette on third-and-27 late in the first quarter tied the score at 14.

Jones added two more touchdown passes in the second half.

He connected on a 50-yard score to Kavion Davis in the third quarter and found the junior wide receiver open a second time for a 26-yard touchdown early in the fourth quarter.

