The girls’ side of the Seminole District Tournament started off with a surprise Thursday evening, as third-seeded Amherst dispatched No. 2 Brookville 48-43 in overtime at E.C. Glass High School.

Amherst (14-7) received 15 points from junior guard Kendra Smith and eight points from 6-foot junior power forward Nadia West. The teams went into overtime tied at 35. The Lancers outscored the Bees 13-8 in the extra frame.

Brookville’s Kylie Stark led all scorers with 21 points and surpassed Anitra Thomas (1,355) for second place all-time on the Brookville scoring list. Stark entered needing six points to move into second place behind Hannah Young (1,998 points).

Brynna Elliott added nine points for the Bees (17-6). Amherst dropped both its regular-season meetings against Brookville.

Both the boys and girls tournaments only feature the district’s top four teams this year. Amherst faces top-seeded E.C. Glass in the final on Tuesday at 6 p.m.

E.C. Glass 58, Liberty Christian 26

In the nightcap at Glass, the No. 1 seed Hilltoppers got off to a hot start and never cooled off, dispatching LCA with ease for the fourth time this season.

Amari Osei led Glass (18-2) with 18 points. She hit four 3-pointers. Forward Jordyn Wright-Goode finished with 16 points and seven rebounds, while Mya Hamlet added seven points and seven rebounds. Jeriyah Osborne had five steals.

The Hilltoppers led LCA 15-0 after the first quarter and 29-3 at halftime. Rachel Mock led the Bulldogs (10-11) with 11 points and Jordyn Robbins added seven.

Glass entered having run the Seminole District in the regular season, finishing 14-0 in district play. It will try to defeat Amherst for the third time this season in Tuesday night’s tournament final, scheduled for 6 p.m. at Brookville.

