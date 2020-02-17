Tuesday’s Seminole District basketball tournament championship games have been moved to Liberty High School, a decision made by athletic directors from the eight-school league.
The girls’ title game between third-seeded Amherst and No. 1 E.C. Glass begins at 5:30 p.m.
The boys’ game is scheduled for 7 p.m. and features No. 3 E.C. Glass and top-seeded Liberty Christian.
The games originally were scheduled to be held Tuesday at Brookville.
The Amherst girls (14-7) reached the district championship by holding off No. 2 Brookville (17-6) in overtime, 48-43, last Thursday. The Glass girls (18-2) rolled over LCA (10-11) 58-26 that same night.
On the boys side, LCA (18-5) defeated Heritage (9-12) 66-40 on Friday night to advance to the finals, while E.C. Glass (16-7) downed Jefferson Forest (17-6) 73-57.
The tournament has no bearing on the upcoming region tournaments, which begin Friday evening.
