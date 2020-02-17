Basketball 06

E.C. Glass guard Savion Austin dribbles past Jefferson Forest forward Jacolby Johnson during the Seminole District semifinals Friday, Feb. 14. The third-seeded Hilltoppers upset second-seeded JF and will meet top-seeded Liberty Christian in the championship game at 7 p.m. Tuesday, Feb. 18 at Liberty High. 

 Taylor Irby/The News & Advance

Tuesday’s Seminole District basketball tournament championship games have been moved to Liberty High School, a decision made by athletic directors from the eight-school league.

The girls’ title game between third-seeded Amherst and No. 1 E.C. Glass begins at 5:30 p.m.

The boys’ game is scheduled for 7 p.m. and features No. 3 E.C. Glass and top-seeded Liberty Christian.

The games originally were scheduled to be held Tuesday at Brookville.

The Amherst girls (14-7) reached the district championship by holding off No. 2 Brookville (17-6) in overtime, 48-43, last Thursday. The Glass girls (18-2) rolled over LCA (10-11) 58-26 that same night.

On the boys side, LCA (18-5) defeated Heritage (9-12) 66-40 on Friday night to advance to the finals, while E.C. Glass (16-7) downed Jefferson Forest (17-6) 73-57.

The tournament has no bearing on the upcoming region tournaments, which begin Friday evening.

Tags

Recommended for you

Load comments