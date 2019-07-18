Scott Zaring is out as coach two years after taking the helm of the Jefferson Forest varsity boys soccer team.
Zaring will not return to the sideline for the upcoming school year following what he said was a decision by the Bedford County School Board to not renew his contract.
“All good things come to an end,” Zaring said. “I guess it was a little premature in what I hoped for.”
In an interview this week, Zaring said he received word about the decision following the board’s July 11 meeting, and was told by his father, JF athletic direct Jedd Zaring, the move was because a policy prohibits him from working directly under his dad.
Bedford County Public Schools maintains a policy that states: “No family member of any employee may be employed by the School Board if the family member is to be employed in a direct supervisory and/or administrative relationship either supervisory or subordinate to the employee.”
Scott Zaring was hired in August 2017 under a one-year contract, which then was renewed for the 2018-19 school year that recently wrapped up. Jedd Zaring took over the role of interim athletic director in January 2018. He became full-time AD in July 2018.
The Zarings, as coach and athletic director, were in a direct supervisory relationship during the 2019 spring season.
Multiple messages left for each of the seven school board members seeking comment were not returned this week. Attempts to reach BCPS Director of Human Resources Fred Conner on Wednesday also were unsuccessful.
Reached Wednesday, Jedd Zaring said he is not at liberty to discuss the board’s decision, explaining it is a personnel matter, and did not comment about a search for the program’s next coach.
Scott Zaring, in a phone interview, said he isn’t upset by and doesn’t question the board’s decision, but is “saddened” and “bummed” by it.
“It kind of is what it is,” he said. “It’s unfortunate.”
After two successful seasons, he added, he “had plans to stay there for a while and grow the program on top of what my dad did.” The now-former coach said if the situation were to change in the future, he’d be open to returning to coach.
Under Scott Zaring, the Cavaliers in 2019 posted their best record since 2012. JF went 17-2-2, advanced to the Region 4D semifinals and captured a Seminole District championship.
“It’s nice to go out on a district championship,” he said.
In 2018, the Cavaliers under Zaring were 11-4-2. The JF boys “proved that they were the JF of old,” he said.
The board’s decision brings to an end 26 years of having a Zaring at the helm of the JF varsity boys soccer program.
Before Scott Zaring took over the program for the 2018 season, Jedd Zaring coached the team for 24 years. Scott Zaring served as an assistant under his father from 2013 through 2017 and also played at JF under his dad.
Scott Zaring, in an interview, said he wants people to know how much the program means to his family.
“I think as a team one of the things I made sure I did was to not have a drop-off from when my dad left,” he said, “make sure we had consistency at the beginning and then grow the program in any way I could.”
In a letter Scott Zaring sent to parents and players this week, he said, “While many of you grew up supporting your favorite college and pro sports teams, I grew up supporting JF soccer. … You won’t find anybody more passionate about this program than my family.”
The letter also spoke directly to players, including a group of 18 returners. He issued the challenge to, “Continue building on the success from last year. Don’t take districts for granted. Respect every opponent and earn every result,” and said he’d continue watching and supporting the program as he has for more than two decades.