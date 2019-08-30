From staff reports
In Amherst, visiting Salem used a plethora of big plays, including a trio from outside wide receiver Shawn Collins, to overwhelm Amherst on Friday night and claim a 48-20 victory in coach Bob Christmas’ Lancer Country debut.
Collins, a 6-foot-2 junior, only had three catches, but he made them all count. He caught touchdown passes of 42 and 17 yards from Hunter Chaney at the end of the second quarter, then opened the third with a 61-yard touchdown reception to put the Spartans (1-0) ahead 48-6.
Chaney completed 8 of 13 passes for 229 yards and four touchdowns, with 120 yards going to Collins.
His first touchdown strike was a 38-yarder to Jayden McDonald that put Salem ahead 27-6.
The Spartans finished with 486 yards of total offense, and their defense limited the Lancers to 150 yards.
Amherst was held to 124 rushing yards on 42 carries, an average of 2.9 yards per attempt, and only had one pass completed for 26 yards.
Salem running back Isaiah Persinger rushed for 160 yards on 13 carries and put the Spartans on the board first with an 8-yard touchdown run, then followed that up with an 80-yard scamper later in the first quarter for a 14-0 lead.
D’Angelo Brown briefly gave Amherst (0-1) a jolt of energy with his 93-yard kickoff return touchdown that trimmed the deficit to 14-6.
However, the Spartans answered with Zavione Wood’s 59-yard touchdown run that sparked a string of 34 consecutive points to build a 42-point edge.
The Lancers scored twice in the fourth quarter on Xzavier Wood’s 8-yard run and Dre’mon Cardwell’s 4-yard plunge.
Amherst quarterback CJ Rose had 26 yards passing and 53 rushing yards on 18 attempts.
Antwan Coyle finished with 37 rushing yards and 26 receiving yards for the Lancers.
