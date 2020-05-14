Rustburg senior Nick Rakes is one of 34 high schoolers in the commonwealth to earn a scholarship from the Virginia State Golf Association, the organization announced Thursday.
Rakes is one of 17 in seniors in the state who will be awarded $1,500 as part of the VSGA-VIP Scholarship Foundation. Seventeen other seniors will receive varying amounts, and four Virginia Tech graduate students in the school's turfgrass research program round out this year's scholarship recipients.
According to a VSGA release, recipients were selected from a pool of more than 100 applicants, who were evaluated based on academic achievement, character and community involvment, as well as an essay about the effect of golf on their lives.
Rakes finished his high school season by winning the Class 3 state title, which marked his third postseason championship of the year (the Seminole District and Region 3C titles were the other two). Rakes claimed medalist honors in 11 of the 12 events he competed in during the season and posted a career-best 67.9 scoring average.
