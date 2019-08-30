Rustburg 20, Bassett 0
In Rustburg, the Red Devils won an opening night game for the 10th straight season, pitching a shutout against Bassett.
The game was also the third straight opening-night victory over Bassett, which has managed just 13 points against Rustburg in the last three seasons.
Rustburg led 6-0 at halftime and scored one touchdown in the third quarter and won in the fourth.
Magna Vista 49, Liberty Christian 14
Magna Vista senior Louis Taylor scored five touchdowns and the Warriors stifled Liberty Christian in a 49-14 triumph at Williams Stadium.
Taylor, who was verbally committed to play at Liberty University, scored on two of his first three touches and had 67 rushing yards and four touchdowns on eight first-half carries.
He scored on first-quarter runs of 18 and 11 yards to put the Warriors (1-0) ahead 14-7.
He scored on a 17-yard run on the first play of the second quarter, and teammate Dekavis Preston followed less than 2 minutes later with a 25-yard interception return for a score to put Magna Vista ahead 28-7.
Kylan Brown scored on a 12-yard run to give the Warriors a 35-7 lead, and Taylor scored on a 5-yard run with 31 seconds left in the half.
LCA quarterback Josh Nelson connected on a 21-yard touchdown pass to Will Wycoff midway through the third quarter to cut the Magna Vista lead to 42-14, but Taylor answered with a 18-yard score with 34 seconds left in the quarter to cap the scoring.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.