High School Golf 17

Rustburg's Nick Rakes watches the trajectory of his shot at Ivy Hill Golf Club in Lynchburg, Virginia, on September 18, 2019.

 Taylor Irby/The News & Advance

Rustburg High senior Nick Rakes fired a 3-under-par 68 to claim medalist honors at the Region 3C Championship, held Monday at the par-71 The Club at the Ironside in Staunton.

Rakes and Liberty Christian’s Lane Weems both advance to the Class 3 state championship, to be held in Williamsburg next week. Weems fired a 2-over 73 to qualify as an individual.

Rakes won by two strokes over Wilson Memorial’s Patrick Smith and Fluvanna County’s Killian Donnelly.

The Rustburg standout has been on a tear this season, with a regular-season average of 67. He won the Seminole District championship late last month and has been bolstered by his strong putting and wedge play.

Western Albemarle (311) won Monday’s event by three strokes over Wilson Memorial, and both advance as teams to the state championship. The top three individuals from the rest of the field also advance; Rakes, Weems and Donnelly took home those honors.

Rustburg finished six shots behind Wilson Memorial with a 320, with Cade Bigham shooting an 82 and Charlie Riddle firing an 83 as the second and third best finishers for RHS, respectively.

Liberty Christian was seventh with a 363. Other local golfers playing in the region field as individuals included Liberty High’s Peyton Watts (88) and Parker Holdren (103) and Brookville’s Jared Skinner (97).

Sports newsletter sign-up

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Tags

Recommended for you

Load comments