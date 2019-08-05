From staff reports
Nick Rakes started off the high school golf season with a strong showing. The rising senior from Rustburg High took home medalist honors at Monday’s Heritage “John Scott” Invitational by shooting a 2-under-par 70 at London Downs Golf Club.
Rakes won the tournament, which featured more than 100 golfers, by one stroke, besting Jefferson Forest rising senior Garnet Manley III and Blacksburg’s Davis Young, both of whom finished second with 1-under 71s.
Jefferson Forest, which also received a 77 from Caleb DeBass and a 79 from Jonathan Peterson, took runner-up team honors at the par 72 course. JF finished with an aggregate 307, while Blacksburg earned the team title with a 301.
Rakes, Manley and Young were the only golfers to post scores under par. Amherst’s Logan Beach finished in a five-way tie for fourth place by firing a 2-over 74.
Rustburg (348, 12th place) also received a top-20 individual finish from Cade Bigham, who fired a 76 and tied for 12th overall.
E.C. Glass finished one stroke behind Magna Vista for 10th place with an aggregate 334. Jackson Laughon led the Hilltoppers with a 79, while three of his teammates posted scores in the 80s: Penn Willman (80), John Waterworth (86) and Chase Conner (89). JF’s John Toney joined Willman in a four-way tie for 27th with an 80.
Rakes and Manley entered play fresh off the Virginia State Golf Association’s Junior Stroke Play Championship.