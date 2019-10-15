Rustburg High’s Nick Rakes hadn’t been in a playoff situation his entire high school career.
Until Tuesday, that is. On the final day of his high school golf career. On a day when the stakes were the highest.
The senior showed nothing but resolve. Facing Abingdon’s Will Watson in a sudden-death playoff that decided medalist honors in the Class 3 state championship at Williamsburg National’s Jamestown Course, Rakes found separation on the third hole. After both golfers parred No. 18 twice, Rakes birdied the par 4, 408-yard hole to bring home state individual honors.
“I was confident,” Rakes said of his emotions when he and Watson entered the playoff after each finishing with twin 2-under 70s, “because I hit the ball solid all day.”
He certainly did that. Rakes was so sharp that he was on the green and putting for birdie on 16 of his 18 holes.
And on a day when his typically solid short game wasn’t up to his standards, Rakes kept the ball in play, relying on his 3-wood for steady, straight results.
He made six straight pars on the front side and then birdied the par 5, 478-yard No. 7 before parring Nos. 8 and 9 to finish the front nine with a 1-under 35.
He strung together three more pars to start the back side, then birdied No. 13, a par 5, 472-yard dogleg left, before hooking his tee shot into the woods at No. 14 and suffering a bogey.
But Rakes got that stroke back almost +immediately. He birdied the par 5 No. 17, a 526-yard hole, to pull even with Watson, who parred No. 17. Both golfers made par at No. 18.
They played the par 4, 408-yard No. 18 three times to determine the winner.
“Nick was very solid,” Rustburg coach David Dinwiddie said.
“He didn’t have any mistakes. Very clean round.”
Rakes has turned in solid play throughout his high school career, but emerged as one of the area’s two premier junior golfers this season, as he and Jefferson Forest senior Garnet Manley III jockeyed for medalist honors when playing one another.
The Rustburg standout won the Seminole District Championship in September and then fired a 3-under 68 to win the Region 3C Championship in Staunton on Oct. 7.
Rakes’ wedge play and putting were the best facets of his game this season. But that changed at the par 72, 6,338-yard Jamestown Course on Tuesday, and the senior had the answer.
“I was able to get off the tee,” Rakes said, “so my 3-wood was sitting in the middle of the fairway.”
Liberty Christian’s Lane Weems played as an unaffiliated individual Tuesday and finished in a six-way tie for 14th place with a 7-over 79. Weems’ day included 12 pars, one birdie, two bogeys and two double bogeys.
Loudoun County-based Independence High earned the team title with a 6-over 294. Abingdon was in a distant second in the eight-team field with a 19-over 307.
Class 1 state championshipsAt Virginia Tech’s Pete Dye River Course in Radford, William Campbell finished last in the eight-team field with a 397. Eric Hanson led the Generals with a 94, while teammate Sloan Seals shot a 95. Colton Allen (103) and Bryce Mason (105) also figured into William Campbell’s scoring.
George Wythe (Wytheville) won its second straight Class 1 title by posting an 18-over 306. Wythe’s Channing Blevins won medalist honors with a 1-over 73.
Altavista’s Tanner Cox played as an unaffiliated individual and shot a 124.
Ben Cates covers high school sports for The News & Advance. Reach him at (434) 385-5527.
