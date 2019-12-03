From staff reports
Rustburg High outside hitters Kate Hardie and Anna Maddox both picked up all-state honors Tuesday when the Virginia High School League released its Class 3 state volleyball teams.
Hardie, a 5-foot-8 sophomore, received first-team honors. She finished with more than 300 kills in 2019. Maddox took home second team all-state. The 5-foot-9 junior also had roughly 300 kills and 200 blocks to help Rustburg reach the Class 3 state semifinals.
The duo helped the Red Devils to a 23-6 record this season.
