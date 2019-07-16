Rustburg High School has hired Troy Harris as its new boys basketball coach, replacing Charles Davis, who vacated the post several weeks ago after two seasons.
Harris will make the move across Campbell County. The 33-year-old was the head boys basketball coach at Altavista for the last four seasons and an assistant under longtime coach Mike Cartolaro for seven seasons before that. Harris also played at Altavista from 1999 through 2003.
Harris left Altavista during the spring.
Before accepting the job at Rustburg, Harris had accepted a position as a PE instructor at Brookville High and planned to serve as an assistant to head boys basketball coach Scott Jester.
When he found out the job at Rustburg had become available, Harris thought for roughly one week about applying before doing so.
“It was just weighing on me that it was open,” he said, “because I really enjoyed being the head coach at Altavista. That’s what I wanted to do, so it’s an easy fit for me.”
Harris previously coached softball at Altavista, first as an assistant for five years and then as a head coach for two, before accepting the head boys basketball position when Cartolaro left the school following the 2015 season.
In May, Altavista hired 42-year-old Casey Johnson, the son of former Emory & Henry men’s basketball coach Bob Johnson, to act as Harris’ replacement.
Harris joins a Seminole District that has seen a fair amount of coaching changes the last couple seasons.
E.C. Glass, for instance, wrapped its first year under new boys head coach DJ Best in the winter, while Liberty Christian Academy did the same under Paul Redgate. At Jefferson Forest, Cam Shepherd announced his resignation following the 2018-19 season, after guiding the Cavaliers to back-to-back state tournament appearances and their first state semifinal appearance in school history.
Head coaches with the most tenure in the district are now Jester (promoted from JV to head varsity coach in 2010), Amherst’s Segar Jordan (who became boys coach in 2012 after two seasons as girls basketball coach) and Heritage’s Les Camm (promoted from an assistant role in 2014).
“He’s going to bring some energy and a hard-work attitude,” Rustburg athletic director Barry Godsey said of Harris on Tuesday. “He’s got some experience as a head coach, so we’re looking forward to what he brings to our program.”
Harris said he’s looking forward to meeting with current and future varsity Red Devils. Rustburg has been making upgrades to its gym floor this summer, he said, so workouts won’t begin until August.
“They’ve got good kids down there,” Harris said of RHS, which sparred against Altavista regularly over the years. “Even when I was helping Cartolaro, Rustburg always gave us a fit. They’re gonna be hard-playing kids, and that’s all you can ask for as a coach.”
Harris, who will become an in-school suspension instructor at Rustburg, carried on a longstanding tradition at Altavista of playing man-to-man defense. He brings that with him to Rustburg but is open to other styles of play, too.
“I just want to be a well-rounded team,” he said, “and be able to adjust and adapt to different situations.”
Ben Cates covers high school sports for The News & Advance. Reach him at (434) 385-5527.