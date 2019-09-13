RUSTBURG — The Red Devils were dominant.
The scoreboard said it.
The statistics said it.
Their faces said it.
Against visiting Altavista on Friday, in its final nondistrict tuneup of the season before entering the Seminole gauntlet, Rustburg showcased its superiority all night long. Two plays in, the RHS defense took over. Then the offense immediately and consistently did its job.
And as a result, there were celebrations aplenty for Red Devils coaches and players, who put together a 54-0 shellacking of the Colonels on a rainy evening in Rustburg.
“We gonna live it up,” Rustburg running back Tre Tucker said after the victory, a smile spread across his face.
Tucker, who finished with 100 yards on 14 carries and was the game’s leading rusher, jumpstarted the in-game celebrations twice when he scored Rustburg’s third and fourth touchdowns of the night — on the team’s third and fourth drives of the night.
The bruising senior back burst through gaping holes created by his line, or occasionally cut to the outside to pick up big gains. Five of Tucker’s touches went for 11 yards or more.
“It felt pretty good,” said Tucker, who had more yards Friday than in his first two games combined. “I feel like that’s exactly what I needed to get myself going, and it’s only uphill from now.”
He wasn’t the only one to find success on the ground for Rustburg. Tucker was one of 10 players to touch the ball in the run game for the Red Devils (2-1), who ran up 395 yards on the ground.
Rustburg only went to the air once, and made good on that play, too, when quarterback Jaylin Jones found Tyler Sandidge for a 23-yard touchdown.
The play was a picture of the Red Devils’ efficiency all night. As it compiled 418 yards of total offense, RHS scored on eight of its nine possessions. Only its final drive, when it kneeled out its final three downs to end the game, didn’t result in a touchdown.
“Well, statistically, it was a pretty outstanding game tonight,” said the even-keeled Rustburg coach Jack Baker, who couldn’t help but let a grin slip out once or twice during a postgame interview.
“We played real well, and I’ll leave it at that.”
Among the aspects of Rustburg’s offense Baker was most impressed by was the play of Jones, who played his first full game at QB after taking over for Jaidian Johnson. Johnson, who went out early in last week’s loss to Appomattox, said he broke his clavicle, but expects to be back during the season, pending results from upcoming doctor visits.
“He kind of got thrown in the fire last week,” Baker said of Jones. “I think he got a lot better this time. He’s a great kid. He’s a tough little joker, and I think he read his way out of the option tonight and did what the defense told him to do, as opposed to last week where we just weren’t quite there. I think he made a lot of progress this week in a challenging, difficult position, so that’s a credit to him.”
Jones, in Johnson’s absence, accounted for three of Rustburg’s eight TDs, one passing and two on the ground. Jones started the scoring with a 2-yard scamper four minutes into the game, then broke away for a 44-yard TD run toward the end of the first quarter.
“Over the course of the week, we changed up how my stance was under center, and then we kind of got it down pat over the course of the week, and was able to actually do well tonight,” Jones said of his play Friday.
RJ Anthony, Javonte Green and Tre Booker each had a rushing TD for the Red Devils, who picked up 20 first downs, as well.
For as sharp as the offense looked Friday, Rustburg’s defense was just as impressive.
The Red Devils recorded three sacks on the night, including two on the only drive for Altavista (2-1) that included a first down.
After the Colonels picked up 17 yards on a pass from Jayllen Jones to Bailey Stinnette, then converted two fourth downs to get to the Rustburg 24-yard line with less than a minute to go until halftime, the RHS defense locked in.
On the next three plays, Jayllen Jones lost 7 yards, then 6 yards, then another 7 yards.
“They sent pressure on me,” he said.
“They had a good defense.”
Instead of going into the locker room up by three touchdowns, Rustburg kept Altavista off the board to preserve a four-score lead.
“Certainly didn’t want them to get points on us right there. Momentum was on our side, and we wanted to keep it that way,” Baker said. “Getting them off the field, being able to maintain our lead and coming out to play in the second half up four scores was a big deal.”
Altavista coach Andy Cox called the series “one [good] thing we can pick out from the loss.”
“But in a game like this, there’s not many things you can highlight,” Cox added.
The Colonels finished with minus-8 rushing yards and 24 passing yards, on three passes from Jayllen Jones to Stinnette, to net 16 yards of total offense on the night.
Rustburg also recovered one of Altavista’s three fumbles and picked off a pass. The Colonels went three-and-out on six of their nine possessions, with the other three resulting in the two turnovers and one promising drive that came up short of a score.
“There wasn’t but just a brief moment or two where they generated a little bit of offense,” Baker said of the Colonels.
“So yeah, we played real well defensively.”
Emily Brown covers the Hillcats, ODAC and high school sports for The News & Advance. Reach her at (434) 385-5529.
