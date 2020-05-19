The Virginia High School League announced Tuesday it is developing plans for reopening fall athletics and activities during the coronavirus pandemic.
The organization said it is working to develop plans that would be in compliance with possible state directives from Gov. Ralph Northam, the Virginia Department of Education, the Virginia Department of Health and the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.
The VHSL will begin meeting with the Coach Advisory Committees of fall sports to discuss developing reopening plans. Those discussions will focus on multiple scenarios related to start dates — depending on Northam’s guidelines for when schools will reopen — while also implementing safety measures for resuming practices, setting regular-season schedules and finalizing state playoffs for fall sports.
The VHSL previously announced Friday it canceled out-of-season practices and all summer activities until further notice for the remainder of the 2019-20 school year.
BASKETBALL
Rustburg's Dawson commits to Northern Virginia Community College
Rustburg senior TaRiya Dawson has committed to continue her basketball career at Northern Virginia Community College.
Dawson, a second-team all-Seminole District selection, led the Red Devils in scoring at 10.1 points per game. She also dished out a team-high 60 assists on the season.
Dawson shot 81% from the free-throw line and 46% from the field, and tallied 90 total rebounds and 24 steals, both good for second on the team.
