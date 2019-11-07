In Mechanicsville, Virginia Episcopal senior Daniel O’Brien claimed his third straight Virginia Independent Schools Athletic Association Division II cross country championship, leading the Bishops to their second consecutive state title Thursday afternoon at Pole Green Park.
O’Brien ran a blistering time of 15:11.7 and finished 40 seconds ahead of second-place Daniel Connelly from Roanoke Catholic.
VES’ Row Stern finished fourth, Colin Walsh came in 16th and Josh Buckley placed 21st as the Bishops’ team score of 79 was easily ahead of Roanoke Catholic’s 125.
O’Brien finished second as a freshman in the state meet in 2016 and has proceeded to win each of the past three seasons while also helping the Bishops finish second, first and first as a team in that stretch.
In the girls race, VES finished 22nd as a team with 565 points. Sophomore Delaney Bright posted the highest-finishing individual result in 68th with a time of 23:01.9.
VOLLEYBALL
Jefferson Forest 3, E.C. Glass 0
In Forest, Jefferson Forest cruised to a sweep of E.C. Glass in the Region 4D semifinals to punch its spot in the Class 4 state tournament.
The Cavaliers won 25-12, 25-18, 25-17.
Heather Forton led the charge for JF (19-7) with a double-double, finishing with 29 assists and 10 digs to go with three kills. Hailee Blankenship contributed 14 kills, eight digs and one ace, Sydney Strain had an eye-popping seven aces along with six kills, Stacy Gallahan recorded six kills, and Alex McCray chipped in five kills.
E.C. Glass was led by Erin Johnson, who posted a double-double with 16 digs and 12 assists, and Alaysia Miller (16 digs). Hannah Raso and Virginia Blair Trost each added 14 digs.
Glass ends its season at 11-9.
Jefferson Forest will travel to take on top-seeded Blacksburg, which defeated Pulaski 3-0 in the other semifinal Thursday, for the region championship Tuesday. A time has not yet been announced.
Rustburg 3, Western Albemarle 0
In Rustburg, the second-seeded Red Devils eked out a 33-31 victory in the first set and took control in the next two sets, winning 25-19 and 25-14, to sweep sixth-seeded Western Albemarle in the Region 3C semifinals.
Senior middle hitter Rachel Sledd had a complete game for RHS (21-5) with five aces, 14 kills, two blocks and six digs. Outside hitter Kate Hardie added 14 kills and six digs, libero Delaney Scharnus contributed 14 digs and seven aces, and setter Meah Coles had 37 assists and five digs to go with an ace.
Rustburg, which punched its spot in the Class 3 state tournament with the win, will head to Fort Defiance to take on the top-seeded Indians for the region championship at 7 p.m. Tuesday.
Radford 3, Appomattox 0
Appomattox’s 2019 campaign came to an end in the Region 2C semifinals, where the Raiders dropped their third match of the season in a straight-set loss, 30-28, 25-15, 25-21, to sixth-seeded Radford at Brookville High.
Cameron Womack had a double-double with 22 assists and 14 digs and added two aces for the No. 2 seed Raiders (19-3), Madison Shirey recorded 15 digs and four kills, Abbey Mann had nine kills and 13 digs, Kaydence Gilbert tallied 11 kills to go with three blocks, and Skylar Sams had a strong night behind the line, serving up four aces.
From staff reports
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.