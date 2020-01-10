Three Liberty Christian athletes locked in their college destinations Friday, when they participated in a signing day at the school.
Tyler Rose (football) and Naomi Jones (softball) will continue their playing careers at Division I schools William & Mary and Liberty, respectively, while Lexi Hawkins (softball) will make the short trek over to Division III Randolph.
During his career on the gridiron, Rose, a receiver, routinely wowed fans with impressive grabs. He consistently was one of the area's leaders in receiving yards, finishing his senior season with 730 yards receiving on 51 catches (14.3 yards per reception). The 6-foot-2, 196-pound athlete, who chose the Tribe over offers from Army, Air Force, Campbell, Western Illinois and VMI, also was an all-Region 3C selection this year.
Jones, who was a standout infielder/pitcher at E.C. Glass before transferring to LCA ahead of the current school year, posted a .561 batting average during her junior season. Her performance at the plate also included five home runs and 19 RBIs. In the circle, she struck out 186 batters and posted a 3.61 ERA. Jones was a first-team all-Seminole District and all-Region 4D honoree at utility.
Hawkins, a catcher, was an all-Seminole District second-team selection last season to go with her Region 4D honorable mention accolade.
SRHS inducts new Hall of Fame class
Staunton River High School inducted a new class into its athletic Hall of Fame on Friday evening, a group that includes longtime baseball coach Brian Divers, who also took over a struggling football team with little notice for eight games in 2018.
Divers, who has served as varsity baseball coach since 1999 and is a 1990 SRHS graduate, was an all-district and all-region baseball and football selection during his career. While attending SRHS, he lettered in baseball, basketball and football.
The class also includes all-state basketball star Allen Wainwright (1969), who scored 830 career points; state track champ and football player Kevin Martin (’97), who rushed for 1,695 yards and scored 26 touchdowns one season; and golfer Kylen Johnson (’04), a three-time all-district and all-region selection.
SRHS also inducted track standout Candace Nelms (’05), a triple jump state champ who went on to a successful track career at JMU; Jennifer Martin (’88), who played volleyball and indoor and outdoor track and who was inducted into the Christopher Newport Hall of Fame in 1999; Bill Leatherman, who coached the school’s boys basketball team for nine seasons beginning in 1966; and the Woodford family (as contributors), who have participated in athletic programs in Moneta throughout three generations.
UVa's Trent enters transfer portal
Former Jefferson Forest High School offensive lineman Ben Trent, who played in a total of 13 games during the past two seasons at Virginia, has entered the transfer portal.
Trent is a graduate transfer and has one season of eligibility remaining.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.