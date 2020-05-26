Staunton River baseball players Collin Bates and Jared Mayhew will continue their careers at Division III schools in Virginia.
Bates, a pitcher and infielder, will play for Ferrum while Mayhew, a catcher and infielder, will head to Mary Baldwin. The duo participated in a joint ceremony to announce their decisions last week.
Last year, in what turned out to be the final high school season for the two, Mayhew hit .421, tallying 32 hits, eight doubles, a triple, 26 RBIs and 16 runs scored.
Bates, a consistent contributor at the plate and on the mound, and Mayhew helped SRHS to a 15-9 record last year and an appearance in the Region 3D semifinals.
LCA grad Wes Clarke named All-American
Liberty Christian grad and University of South Carolina sophomore Wes Clarke has been named a third-team All-American by Collegiate Baseball Newspaper, the publication announced Tuesday.
Before the season came to an early end because of the pandemic, Clarke, a member of LCA's Class of 2018, led the Southeastern Conference was tied for third in the country in home runs (eight).
In 16 games, he tallied 22 RBIs and 14 runs scored while hitting .286. Clarke posted a .406 on-base percentage, recorded a game-winning homer in extras during a March game against Furman and did not commit an error at first base for the Gamecocks.
