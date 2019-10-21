Heritage High cross country runner Luke Richards set a new school record Saturday when he turned in a 16:14 in the MileStat.com Invitational, a 5K run in Mechanicsville. Richards finished 31st overall the event that Virginia Episcopal's Daniel O'Brien won with a PR of 14:57. 

The previous Heritage record-holder was Eric Davis, who ran a 16:14 in 1984. 

Manley wins in Pittsburgh 

The high school golf season has come to a close, but Jefferson Forest senior Garnet Manley III isn't slowing down. 

Playing in his 54th event of 2019, Manley fired a 3-under to claim the Pittsburgh Fall Junior Open last weekend. The two-day event was part of the Hurricane Junior Golf Tour, on which the JF standout has found success the last few months. The victory represented Manley's third Hurricane title dating back to the summer. 

He fired a 70-71-141 to win this weekend in cold, breezy conditions at Totteridge Golf Club, located outside Greensburg, Pennsylvania. Manley won the event by 10 strokes. 

Brookville's Harris celebrates gold

Brookville pitcher Madison Harris helped the U-17 Women's National Softball Team win gold at the Pan American Championship in Barranquilla, Colombia, on Saturday. 

The team finished the tournament with an 8-0 record and defeated Mexico 2-0 to win gold and earn a berth into the 2020 World Baseball Softball Confederation U-18 Women's Softball World Cup. 

Harris was dominant in relief throughout the tournament. Most recently, she threw three shutout innings last Thursday in Team USA's 6-0 win over Colombia. She allowed one hit and struck out five in the 40-pitch effort. 

MEN'S COLLEGE GOLF

Liberty in second at Royal Oaks

In Dallas, Texas, Liberty shot a blistering 13 under as a team in the day's second round and trails leader SMU by one shot after 36 of 54 holes at the Royal Oaks Intercollegiate at Royal Oaks Country Club.

The Flames are at 11 under for the tournament after scoring a 2 over in Monday's opening 18 holes.

LU's Ervin Chang is tied with Michigan's Charlie Pilon for the individual lead at 6 under, and teammate Jonathan Yaun shot 6 under in the second round to move into a tie for fifth at 4 under.

Alexandre Fuchs is tied for 14th at 1 under and Zach Barbin is in a tie for 17th at even par.

MEN'S COLLEGE TENNIS

LU doubles team finishes as runner-up

In Charlottesville, the Liberty doubles team of Nicaise Muamba and Deji Thomas-Smith fell to the No. 47-ranked doubles team in the ITA Atlantic Regional main draw championship at the University of Virginia's Snyder Courts.

Old Dominion's Francois Musitelli and Jannik Giesse won in straight sets 6-4, 6-2.

Muamba, the No. 1 seed in the singles main draw, lost to No. 4 seed Ryan Goetz (Virginia) in the singles semifinals by scores of 6-2, 6-3.

