A pair of seniors from city schools grabbed individual titles, and Jefferson Forest ran away with team victories on both the boys and girls sides Monday at the Seminole District cross country championships at HumanKind.
Heritage's Luke Richards battled Jefferson Forest's Jed Dudley at the front of the pack in the boys race and ultimately came away with a two-second victory, finishing in 17:32. On the girls side, E.C. Glass' Jette Davidson cruised to a victory with her time of 20:25, which was 37 seconds faster than her closest competitor.
The two each took home district runner of the year awards.
Jefferson Forest coach Colby Delbene swept the girls and boys coach of the year awards. Delbene's girls and boys squads easily picked up team titles at district championships.
The JF boys tallied 24 points, while Liberty Christian was second with 73, and E.C. Glass came in third with 78. Dudley led the charge for the Cavaliers, who swept second through fifth among individual finishers in a field of 68 runners. All JF boys runners finished in the top 33.
The Cavs fared well on the girls side, too, thanks in large part to a contingent of runners that swept second through seventh places. Shauna Skow led JF, which tallied 20 points and outpaced second-place LCA by 45 points, with her second-place time of 21:02. No JF girls runner finished worse than 23rd in a field of 49.
Monday's championships served as a qualifying race for teams and runners from Class 3 schools. On both the girls and boys sides, LCA and Heritage qualified as teams for the Region 3C meet.
The top five fastest runners from other Class 3 schools also qualified for the region meet. For the boys meet, those runners are: Brannon Adams (Liberty), Kyle Sennett (Brookville), Chasen Hunt (BHS), Vagn Avila (LHS) and Landon Sweeney (Rustburg). Individual girls who qualified are: Haleigh Earsing (RHS), Athena Hughes (RHS), Christabel Hughes (RHS), Brittany Gallier (RHS) and Ashley Garbarini (LHS).
WOMEN'S COLLEGE SOCCER
Liberty secures No. 3 seed for ASUN tournament
Thanks to its 1-0 victory at NJIT on Sunday, Liberty secured the No. 3 seed for the upcoming ASUN Conference tournament.
The Flames (10-6-2) finished 6-2 in conference play and one point behind co-champions Florida Gulf Coast and Lipscomb.
Lipscomb is the No. 2 seed and hosts one side of the tournament. The Flames and Highlanders, the No. 6 seed, will play at 7 p.m. Friday in the quarterfinal round at Lipscomb Soccer Complex, and the winner plays the Bisons (12-5-1) in the semifinal round at 2 p.m. Sunday.
FGCU hosts the other side, which features North Florida and Kennesaw State in a Friday quarterfinal matchup.
WOMEN'S COLLEGE FIELD HOCKEY
Virginia 1, Liberty 0
In Charlottesville, neither Liberty nor Virginia could find the back of the cage for 57-plus minutes Monday, but Laura Janssen broke the scoreless tie with less than 2 1/2 minutes to go to give the Cavaliers a victory over the Flames on Wednesday.
Janssen scored her 13th goal of the year amid a scrum in front of the cage to send UVa (14-3) to its sixth straight win. The sixth-ranked Cavaliers outshot No. 17 LU 14-6 and drew double the amount of penalty corners (eight) as the Flames (four).
The loss for the Flames (9-6) was their third straight, but all three defeats came to teams ranked in the top six in the nation. Monday's contest was LU's third in a five-game stretch against fellow ranked teams. Up next is a home date with No. 25 Providence at 3 p.m. Friday, followed by another home matchup with No. 4 Duke at 1 p.m. Sunday.
