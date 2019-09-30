In Abingdon, Lynchburg women's golf occupies three of the top four spots on the individual leaderboard after Day 1 Emory & Henry Invitational at Glenrockie Country Club, but the Hornets have some ground to make up as a team as they sit in third heading into today's final round.
Lily Self, coming off an ODAC player of the week honor and medalist honors in the Hornets' most recent tournament, occupies the top spot among individuals once again following her 3-over 75 on Monday. She is three strokes clear of Shelby VanAusdal (Southern Virginia), who is second, has a four-shot lead on teammate Maddie Cody (third, 7-over 79) and five-shot lead on Lynchburg's Ivy Foran (fourth, 8-over 80).
The Hornets carded a third-place team score of 64-over 352 after Lindsay Stanley recorded a 46-over 118. Bridgewater occupies the top spot as a team and has a 16-stroke lead over UL.
The final round of the tournament is set for today.
LOCAL GOLF
Tinsley wins VSGA Mid-Amateur Championship
In Glen Allen, Amherst native Marshall Tinsley turned his first VSGA Mid-Amateur Championship appearance into his first VSGA title. Thanks to a birdie on the par-5 18th hole, Tinsley captured the win Sunday at The Dominion Club by one stroke.
Tinsley, who entered Sunday's final round in a tie for first, held off Kyle Martin for the victory by posting an aggregate 9-under 207 and a 1-under 71 over the final 18 holes.
Adam Marshall (Appomattox) finished in a tie for 30th with an aggregate 9-over 225, and Allen Clarke (Forest) ended in a tie for 50th with a 21-over 237.
