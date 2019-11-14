Liberty Christian Academy infielder Quade Tomlin signed his National Letter of Intent at the school Thursday morning, making official his decision to play at Liberty University in 2021.
Tomlin, who is the reigning VHSL Class 4, Region 4D and Seminole District player of the year, hit .420 as a junior last spring. He also crushed nine home runs, had a team-best 47 RBIs and a .913 slugging percentage for the Bulldogs.
COLLEGE TENNIS
Liberty building on-campus indoor facility
Liberty University announced Thursday it will begin construction on a 75,000-square foot on-campus indoor tennis facility adjacent to the Cook Tennis Center.
The facility, which will cost approximately $5 million, will be built around the six outdoor tennis courts recently added to the tennis center. An anonymous donor's lead gift pledge — which Liberty said is the largest single gift pledged to the Flames Club in athletics department history — spearheaded the project.
Construction is slated to begin in January and is scheduled for completion in January 2021.
The indoor facility will allow the tennis team to play indoors on campus instead of traveling 15 minutes to play at Crosswhite Athletic Club.
