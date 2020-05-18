Jefferson Forest senior golfer Jonathan Peterson announced Monday he committed to play golf at Division III Eastern Mennonite University.
The Royals are members of the Old Dominion Athletic Conference.
Peterson was a four-year starter at JF and finished with three victories, four runner-up finishes and a career scoring average of 78.5 in 49 events.
He enjoyed a sterling senior season in which he finished third in the Seminole District Championship, recorded six top-five finishes and posted a scoring average of 78.09.
LU’s Soli honored by ITA Atlantic Region
Liberty women’s tennis player Kalani Soli was named the Intercollegiate Tennis Association (ITA) Atlantic Region senior player of the year Monday.
Soli is the first player in program history to receive the award.
Soli had a 16-5 overall singles record and was 9-0 at No. 1 singles during spring play. She was also 8-2 in doubles play during the spring with freshman Eloise Saraty.
LU women’s tennis coach Jeff Maren said in a written release Soli is returning for a fifth season of eligibility.
LU’s Soucie recognized
Liberty men’s basketball assistant coach Brad Soucie as one of 50 impactful low-major coaches in Division I by Silver Waves Media.
The list features assistants who have never been head coaches and are in 13 conferences, including the ASUN, Liberty’s current home.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.