Jefferson Forest senior Garnet Manley III on Monday announced his signing with Campbell University to play golf. Manley officially signed with the Camels during the December early signing period.
Manley, the 2018 News & Advance All-Area golfer of the year, enjoyed a stellar four-year run at JF with 18 victories and a career scoring average of 71.5. As a senior, he posted a career-best scoring average of 67.6 while finishing eighth in the Class 4 championship.
He was named the Seminole District player of the year in 2017 and ’18, claimed medalist honors at the Region 4D championship in 2019, secured back-to-back titles at the Spotswood Invitational in 2018 and ’19, and was the runner-up at the Heritage Invitational in 2018 and ’19.
Manley is slated to join a Campbell squad that has won two of the past three Big South Conference championships.
Brookville's Stark heading to Randolph
Kylie Stark's signing ceremony looked a little different than she'd imagined a couple months ago, but the Brookville senior still had the chance to celebrate the next step in her playing career this past weekend.
Stark, a two-sport star for the Bees, will stay close to home as she begins the next chapter in her athletic career, making official Saturday her decision to attend Randolph College and play basketball and softball.
Stark, who celebrated the occasion with her family on her back deck this past weekend, wrapped up her high school career with basketball season. She led the Bees to the Region 3C tournament and was the Seminole District's leading scorer at 16 points per game. She eclipsed the 1,000-point plateau early in the season and moved into second place on BHS' all-time scoring list with 1,378 career points and earned all-district, all-region and all-state honors.
Because of the coronavirus pandemic, Stark wasn't able to play her senior season of softball. In the past, though, she's been a stalwart defensively for the Bees, committing just three errors in her junior season. She also hit .386 with 16 RBIs and a team-high 27 runs scored.
Stark chose Randolph, a Division III school off Rivermont Avenue in Lynchburg, over opportunities to play basketball with other schools so she could pursue both basketball and softball.
