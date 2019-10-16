Jefferson Forest quarterback Blake Riddlebarger, who had given the Cavaliers a shot in the arm during the first half of the season, is no longer a member of the team, coach Paul White confirmed Wednesday.
Riddlebarger was one of the Lynchburg area’s passing leaders, completing 38 of 69 passes for 654 yards in his first season as JF’s starting quarterback. The 6-foot, 160-pound senior threw seven touchdowns and two interceptions in JF’s first five games.
Sophomore Davis Lane takes Riddlebarger’s place at QB. Lane appeared for a few series during JF’s loss to Liberty Christian on Oct. 4, which was Riddlebarger’s last game with the Cavaliers (3-3). Lane took the reins full time last week, completing 3 of 5 passes.
Riddlebarger threw for a career-high 285 yards on 11-of-20 passing in JF’s loss to E.C. Glass on Sept. 20.
White declined to give a reason for Riddlebarger’s departure.
COLLEGE FIELD HOCKEY
Lynchburg 7, Virginia Wesleyan 1
Jackie Lerro scored four goals and dished out two assists, Emily Dudley scored twice and Laurel Nicks recorded four saves as the 19th-ranked Hornets (11-3, 4-0 ODAC) routed the Marlins (4-9, 1-2) at Shellenberger Field.
Sweet Briar 1, Southern Virginia 0, OT
In Buena Vista, Ingrid Kalwitzblanco scored off an assist from Alexis Jones in the third minute of overtime to lift the Vixens (5-7) over the Knights (0-12) at Knight Stadium.
WOMEN’S COLLEGE SOCCER
Lynchburg 9, Sweet Briar 0
Amanda Wigboldy (E.C. Glass) scored three goals, Megan Dee scored twice in the second half and Lindsey Grady dished out three assists as the Hornets (9-3-1, 5-1 ODAC) held a 54-0 edge in shots to throttle the Vixens (0-11-1, 0-5) at Shellenberger Field.
Randolph-Macon 5, Randolph 2
Gabby Nelson scored four goals and assisted on a fifth to lift the Yellow Jackets (13-0, 5-0 ODAC) over the WildCats (5-5-2, 1-4) at WildCat Stadium.
Sara Bane scored twice for RC.
MEN’S COLLEGE SOCCER
Roanoke 2, Randolph 0
In Salem, Liam Camilleri and Isaac Wolf each scored in the second half as the 13th-ranked Maroons (12-0-2, 4-0-1 ODAC) pulled away to defeat the WildCats (7-6-1, 2-3) at Kerr Stadium.
Washington and Lee 4, Lynchburg 0
In Lexington, Samuel Bass and Connor Wharton each found the back of the net in a 20-second span late in the first half to lift the sixth-ranked Generals (10-1-2, 4-0 ODAC) over the Hornets (4-4-5, 1-1-2) at Watt Field.
COLLEGE VOLLEYBALL
Randolph-Macon 3, Lynchburg 0
In Ashland, Alexia Wolfe had 15 kills and Grace Parker added seven kills and 11 digs as the Yellow Jackets (17-4, 8-0 ODAC) defeated the Hornets (13-7, 4-4) by scores of 25-12, 25-21, 25-19 at Crenshaw Gymnasium.
Sydney Frink had seven kills, eight digs and two blocks for UL.
From staff reports
