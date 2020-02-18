In Fork Union, Heritage’s Alaysia Oakes won three individual events and anchored a winning relay team as the Pioneers easily outpaced the field to win the Region 3C girls indoor track & field championship Tuesday at Fork Union Military Academy’s Estes Athletic Center.
The Pioneers racked up 124 points thanks to six individual victories and the winning 4x400 relay team that edged Charlottesville by 0.16 seconds.
Western Albemarle finished second with 97 points.
Oakes picked up victories in the 55 and 300 dashes and the long jump. She was the anchor leg of the 4x400 relay team.
Victoria Johnson, who ran the opening leg on that relay team, won the high jump; Tya Blake, the third leg on the relay team, won the triple jump and finished second to Oakes in the long jump; and Graysen Arnold won the shot put with a throw of 36 feet, 2 inches.
Dekaila Dillard posted a runner-up finish in the 55 hurdles.
Rustburg finished fourth in the team standings with 54 points thanks to third-place finishes from Emily Coates in both the 55 and 300 dashes and a pair of third-place showings from Parker Goldstein in the 55 hurdles and the high jump.
Liberty Christian’s Emily Pafford won the pole vault to highlight the Bulldogs’ sixth-place finish (43 points).
Liberty’s Susannah Allen finished second to Pafford.
In the boys championship, the Heritage quartet of Joe Pinn, Zach Steele, Jahee Blake and Kenneth Crawford claimed the 4x200 title by nearly a second over Monticello to highlight the Pioneers’ third-place finish in the team standings.
Fluvanna County won the team title with 93½ points, three ahead of second-place Western Albemarle.
Heritage finished third, LCA came in fifth, and Liberty finished eighth.
Heritage’s Pinn placed second in the 200, and Blake added a second-place showing in the 55 hurdles.
Kyron Thomas and Brian Trent tied for third in the high jump, and Jaleal Hamlett and Patrick Sales finished second and third, respectively, in the triple jump.
LCA finished second in the 4x400, and Kai Moore was runner-up in the pole vault.
Liberty’s Jordan Steele finished second in the 55 dash with a time of 6.627 seconds, 0.003 behind Monticello’s William Trent.
Brookville’s Trey Lloyd finished third in the long jump.
COLLEGE SOFTBALL
Appomattox grad named ODAC player of the week
Appomattox County grad Cortney Rawes’ college career got off to a fast start, as she earned the Old Dominion Athletic Conference’s first softball player of the week award of the season after helping Lynchburg to a 3-1 showing this weekend.
Rawes, an outfielder, recorded a walk-off, two-run single to power the Hornets to a win over Methodist on Sunday and went 5 for 8 in her three appearances over the weekend. She also recorded a double, a run scored and a stolen base.
TENNIS
CVITT rebranded as Lynchburg City Open
The Central Virginia Invitational Tennis Tournament is getting a makeover after 59 years.
The tournament is being rebranded the Lynchburg City Open. The 60th edition of the tournament is scheduled for June 1 through 6 at Oakwood Country Club.
“Renaming the CVITT to the Lynchburg City Open is a natural move and brings attention to Lynchburg,” Peter Pristach, the director of tennis at OCC, said in a written release.
This year’s event is slated to have a purse of more than $35,000, the largest in the tournament’s history.
A USTA National Category 2 tournament for senior players is being added, as well.
From staff reports
