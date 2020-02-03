E.C. Glass senior DreSean Kendrick made his college commitment on Super Bowl Sunday, choosing William & Mary during a ceremony.
Kendrick, who was named The News & Advance’s All-Area offensive player of the year after garnering the top offensive honors from the Seminole District and Region 4D, chose the Tribe over offers from Richmond and Georgetown.
The 5-foot-9, 174-pound Kendrick was also a first-team Class 4 all-state quarterback. He finished his senior season with 3,365 total yards and 41 touchdowns, all while maintaining a 4.1 GPA in the classroom.
He will graduate with E.C. Glass records for rushing yards (4,581) and all-purpose yards (8,051), the latter of which belonged to his father, Andre. He accounted for 102 career touchdowns (64 rushing).
WOMEN’S COLLEGE BASKETBALL
Liberty 76, Kennesaw State 66
Liberty forwards Keyen Green and Mya McMillian combined for 38 points on 14-of-17 shooting, Emily Lytle added 17 points, and the Flames held off Kennesaw State’s fourth-quarter rally at the Vines Center.
Green finished with 21 points on 8-of-9 shooting and pulled down six rebounds for the Flames (12-10, 5-4 ASUN Conference). McMillian had a career-high 17 points to go with six rebounds.
The Owls (9-11, 3-6) trailed 65-42 on Lytle’s jumper with 8:24 remaining and faced a 69-48 deficit with 5:57 left.
They unleashed a 14-0 run spanning less than three minutes to cut the deficit to 69-62 on a layup by Alexis Poole (18 points).
The Flames went 4 of 4 from the free throw line in the final 24 seconds to secure the victory.
MEN’S COLLEGE GOLF
Liberty in fourth at Sea Best
In Ponte Vedra Beach, Florida, 35th-ranked Liberty shot a 36-hole total of 2-over par and trails No. 12 Texas A&M by nine shots heading into the final round.
The Aggies lead No. 37 Florida by one shot. No. 13 North Carolina is in third at even par.
Texas A&M’s William Paysse is the individual leader at 6 under, while Liberty’s Kieran Vincent and Jonathan Yaun are tied for 14th at even par.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.