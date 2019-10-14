In Baranquilla, Columbia, Brookville High pitcher Madison Harris struck out eight batters and did not allow a hit in three innings of relief for the USA Softball U-17 Women’s National Softball Team in the Pan American Championship on Sunday, as the US defeated Mexico 8-1.
Harris, a 6-foot-1 senior and University of Virginia commit who is the reigning Seminole District pitcher of the year, was selected to the national squad in September.
Her team is currently 3-0 in pool play and hits the diamond at 11:30 a.m. today to face No. 25 Argentina.
On Saturday, Harris struck out six batters and didn’t allow a hit in three innings of relief, as the US defeated Brazil 5-0.
The playoffs are scheduled for Wednesday through Saturday in Columbia. The 10 participating countries are attempting to qualify for the 2020 World Baseball Softball Confederation U-18 Women’s Softball World Cup.
MEN'S COLLEGE GOLF
Lynchburg leads at VSGA Intercollegiate
In Blacksburg, Lynchburg shot 6-under par as a team and leads the field by eight strokes after the first of two rounds of the 70th Virginia State Golf Association Intercollegiate at Blacksburg Country Club.
UL sophomore Harry Hodgert (Holy Cross) and Averett's Elias Haavisto are tied for the individual lead after shooting 5-under 67. Lynchburg's Carter Old is tied for sixth at 1 under and a pair of teammates, Steven Walsh and Noah Siman, are tied for 11th at even par.
Averett is in second in the team standings at 2 over.
Roanoke freshman Will Clary (Staunton River) is in a tie for 74th at 12 over and Emory & Henry freshman Chase Maddox (Amherst) is in a tie for 79th at 13 over.
WOMEN'S COLLEGE SOCCER
Sweet Briar 1, Trinity Washington 1, OT
In Sweet Briar, Caylin Newman scored in the 84th minute to force overtime and neither team could find the back of the net in a double-overtime draw.
Newman's goal capped a second half in which the Vixens (0-10-1) unleashed 12 shots and finally found the back of the net for the first time this season.
SBC had been outscored 52-0 entering this match.
The Tigers (0-12-1) took a lead in the 16th minute on Nikolay McKennis' goal that was assisted by Heaven Thomas.
Katelyn Meyer recorded three saves for Sweet Briar and Emily Andino had nine saves for Trinity.
