From staff reports
In Staunton, host team Riverheads swept Altavista 3-0 Monday, ending the Colonels’ season in the semifinals of the Region 1B volleyball tournament.
The top-seeded Red Pride beat fifth-seeded Altavista 25-15, 26-24, 25-4 to punch a spot in the Class 1 state tournament.
COLLEGE FIELD HOCKEY
Lynchburg draws Centre in NCAAs
Lynchburg field hockey will open its 21st national tournament appearance on the road Wednesday, when it takes on undefeated Centre in Danville, Kentucky.
The NCAA Division III tournament matchup between the No. 18 Hornets (18-3) and No. 14 Colonels (18-0) is set for 1:30 p.m.
UL reached the tourney and became part of a 24-team field after capturing the Old Dominion Athletic Conference tournament championship and 13th straight win. The Hornets beat Shenandoah 2-0 Saturday to win their second straight conference title.
Centre was one of two “Pool B” teams to qualify for the NCAA tourney, meaning it is a member of a conference — the Southern Athletic Association — that does not meet NCAA qualifications for an automatic bid.
The SAA consists of five teams, of which four finished with records of 9-6 or worse and three had sub-.500 final records.
The Colonels, though, one of just two undefeated teams in the nation, dominated in the regular season and postseason and won their eighth straight SAA championship.
Centre and Lynchburg share five common opponents: Wooster, Christopher Newport, Roanoke, Bridgewater and Randolph-Macon. Both teams went undefeated against that slate.
All-time, Lynchburg is 3-2 against Centre. The Colonels won the last two matchups, in 2014 and 2013, with both victories also coming in the first round of the tourney.
UL is 9-17 all-time in the NCAA DIII tournament. Its latest win came last year in a 3-1 first-round victory over Denison.
Should Lynchburg win Wednesday, it would travel next for a pod in Salisbury, Maryland, and take on No. 10 Rowan (15-4) on Saturday in the Sweet 16.
Rowan ended UL’s season in the Sweet 16 last year, but the Hornets got revenge this year in the regular season, when they beat the Profs 4-3 for their first win in the series in 36 years.
COLLEGE FOOTBALL
Kickoff set for Liberty’s game at Virginia
The Atlantic Coast Conference announced the kickoff times and television schedule for Nov. 23 on Monday morning, and Liberty’s road game against Virginia is scheduled for a noon kickoff and will be televised on the ACC’s regional sports networks.
The second matchup between the Flames and the Cavaliers is scheduled to be broadcast on NBC Sports Washington in Virginia.
The teams met for the first time last season at Scott Stadium. UVa won 45-24.
