From staff reports
In Winchester, Rustburg’s Nick Rakes is in a 16-way tie for 34th place after the first day at the Virginia State Golf Association’s Junior Stroke Play Championships, held at Winchester Country Club.
Rakes, a rising senior, turned in a 4-over-par 75 at the par-71 course Tuesday.
His current position in the 84-person field isn’t the only one that’s bottled up at the moment. Jefferson Forest rising senior Garnet Manley III, who entered the Championships as the No. 1 player on the junior circuit, is in a nine-way tie for 50th place after carding a 5-over 76 in the first round. Manley’s round included three bogies, two birdies and two double bogies.
Rakes managed three birdies, three bogies and two double bogies on the day.
The 36-hole stroke play portion of the event wraps after today’s round. The top 45 players and ties then advance to Thursday’s third and final round.
Marshall High School’s David Stanford currently leads the field after an opening round 5-under 66. Tuscarora’s Michael Brennan, fresh off his victory in the VSGA State Amateur Championship last month, is one shot back at 4 under.
A total of 10 golfers shot under-par rounds Tuesday. There is a four-way tie at 3 under and a three-way tie at 1 under. Six players are tied at even par.
Rakes and Manley are the only two golfers from the Lynchburg area in the field. Rakes tees off with a trio at 9:27 a.m. today on No. 1, while Manley tees off on No. 10 at 9:48 a.m.