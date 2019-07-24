In Winchester, Lynchburg-area golfers Nick Rakes and Garnet Manley III both made the cut at the Virginia State Golf Association’s Junior Stroke Play Championship, following the second day of play at Winchester Country Club.

Rakes, a rising senior at Rustburg High, fired a 3-over-par 74 on Wednesday after his opening round 75. He sits at 7 over and is currently locked into a seven-way tie for 29th place.

Manley, who shot an opening-round 76, was one shot better Wednesday, carding a 4-over 75. At 9 over, the rising Jefferson Forest senior is among eight golfers tied for 41st place, the final grouping to make the cut.

Forty-seven out of the 84 total juniors entered in the tournament made Wednesday’s cut.

Rakes posted four birdies on the day, including back-to-back birdies on No. 17 and 18, both par 4s. He also managed eight pars, but his round was also littered with five bogeys and one double bogey.

Manley birdied the par 5 No. 2 and the par 4 No. 16, but suffered through a rough patch of three straight bogeys at Nos. 12, 13 and 14, and made a total of six bogeys on the day.

David Stanford (Marshall High), who held a one-stroke lead after his opening round 66, still leads by one after firing a 1-under 70 on Wednesday. He currently sits at 6 under, with Tuscarora’s Michael Brennan tied for second with Hidden Valley grad Ross Funderburke at 5 under. Funderburke enjoyed the day’s lowest round, a 68 that was sprinkled with seven birdies.

Only seven players are under par heading into the final day of action. Cullen Campbell (Virginia Beach) and Patrick Gareiss (Chesapeake) are tied at 2 under, while Alex Price (Purcellville) and Hayden Miller (Leesburg) each sit at 1 under.

Rakes and Manley are both slated for strong senior seasons after making state tournament appearances last fall. Manley sported the area’s lowest average last season at 71.9, while Rakes was right behind at 73.

Manley tees off in today’s third at final round at 8:10 a.m. Rakes hits the links at 9 a.m.