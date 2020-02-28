E.C. Glass worked the crowd at McCue Gymnasium into a frenzy Friday night, about two minutes into the third quarter of the Region 4D girls championship. The Hilltoppers kept chipping away at Pulaski County’s advantage and needed just two possessions to tie or take the lead.
All the momentum belonged to the home team — until Erin Russell knocked down a triple for the Cougars out of a timeout.
Glass, despite never going away easily, couldn’t claw all the way back, falling short of a title while Pulaski captured the trophy with a 70-57 victory.
About 13 minutes after Russell knocked down that important shot for her squad, Pulaski coach Bradley Sutphin called timeout. With less than 30 seconds to go and the win sealed, he wanted his team to soak in the moment.
“He said, ‘Look, this is what ya’ll have worked for,’” Pulaski’s Ally Fleenor, a sophomore forward who finished with a double-double, said of the conversation during the short break. “Then happiness took over. We all just started screaming. It was amazing.”
In the 13 minutes between the basket and timeout, the Cougars (21-6) used their quickness and passing ability to pad their lead and dash Glass’ momentum. After Russell’s 3, Maddie Ratcliff drove to the bucket for two more easy points as part of an 8-0 run.
E.C. Glass (22-4) cut the lead to nine by the end of the third, then to seven early in the fourth, but that’s as close as the ’Toppers got. Pulaski’s transition game couldn’t be stopped.
“We run the floor,” Fleenor said. “We make people keep up with us.”
But Glass — which still was mostly successful defensively when it pressed after a made basket — didn’t recover quickly enough to stop the drives to the basket, set up by long outlet passes after defensive rebounds.
The Cougars’ offense buzzed with the impressive ball movement, which led to a great shooting night. Pulaski went 28 of 46 from the field and shot better there (61%) than from the free-throw line (58%).
On the other side, Pulaski gave E.C. Glass every long shot it wanted. But the Hilltoppers couldn’t hit much of anything from long range, shooting 1 of 27 from beyond the arc. Had they seen the ball go through the hoop at a decent rate, the game could have turned out differently, Glass contends.
“I know that’s the worst we’ve shot,” Glass coach Anitra Thomas said. “Say we hit three of those — we’re back in the ball game; we’re there.”
Amari Osei, normally a threat from long range, went 0 for 15. Only Jamiyah Henry knocked down a triple for Glass.
That 3-pointer was part of the Hilltoppers’ 11-2 run in the third quarter that got them back in the game. Down 34-21 at the half, Glass trimmed it to 36-32 thanks to its toughness.
“One thing I told them about why I love them is there’s never a time when they throw in the towel. Never,” Thomas said. “At the end of the day, they played with a lot of hustle, a lot of grit.”
In addition to Henry’s 3, the run included a layup by Osei after a Pulaski turnover — the one area where the Cougars, who committed 26 turnovers, struggled. She also recorded a steal and converted 1 of 2 free throws to cut into the lead.
Mya Hamlet and Jordyn Goode both grabbed offensive rebounds and second-chance points in the stretch, too.
“I guess it was just the fight in us that was like, ‘We gotta chip [away],’” Hamlet said.
The Hilltoppers had 11 offensive rebounds in the third quarter, preventing Pulaski from getting to the other end for easy baskets.
Hamlet and Goode tallied 12 and eight total rebounds, respectively, and Hamlet was Glass’ driving force offensively.
“Every time we got her the ball, we were in a good position,” Thomas said, “and when we didn’t get her the ball, we struggled a little bit. I thought she kept us in the game.”
Though it was always the plan for Pulaski to allow the 3-point shots in favor of stopping Hamlet — “That’s kind of just game-planning. That daggone Hamlet girl, she’s so tough inside. We talked about, ‘Pack it in. Make them have to shoot,’” Sutphin said — the Seminole District player of the year couldn’t be denied.
Hamlet had a game-high 23 points to go with five assists, recorded as she found open teammates out of her spot in the center of it all, near the top of the key. She went 7 of 9 from the line, drawing fouls as she drove aggressively to the rim, and shot 8 of 16.
“Definitely my mindset was be aggressive. Attack the defense. Try to get them in foul trouble early,” Hamlet said. “The plan was just attack, attack, attack.”
The rest of the Hilltoppers were 11 of 52 (21.2%) from the field. As a team, they shot 27.9%, but take away their performance from 3-point range and that number rises to 43.9%.
Fleenor finished with 12 points and 13 rebounds for PC, Ratcliff added 11 points, and Keslyn Secrist led the Cougars with 17 points. Osei was the Hilltoppers’ second double-figure scorer with 12 points.
Glass and Pulaski already had locked in spots in the Class 4 state tournament ahead of Friday’s game. The Hilltoppers will play undefeated and Region 4C champ Loudoun Valley (23-0) in Loudoun on March 6. A time has not yet been announced. Pulaski will host Region 4C runner-up Millbrook (26-2) in the quarterfinals the same day.
Reach Emily Brown at (434) 385-5529.
