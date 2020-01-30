BOYS BASKETBALL
Scoring
(Ranked by scoring average)
|Name
|School
|Games
|Points
|Average
|1. Jadon Walker
|New Covenant
17
|364
|21.4
|2. Garrison Greene
|Temple
|15
|256
|18.3
|3. Nick Gravely
|Holy Cross
|18
|317
|17.6
|4. Ismael Plet
|VES
|20
|241
|12.1
|5. Walker Andrews
|VES
|16
|188
|11.8
Rebounding
(Ranked by rebounding average)
|Name
|School
|Games
|Rebounds
|Average
|1. Garrison Greene
|Temple
|15
|125
|8.9
|2. Ismael Plet
|VES
|20
|168
|8.4
|3. David Smith
|Temple
|13
|101
|7.8
|4. Klemen Vuga
|VES
|18
|128
|7.1
|5. Jadon Walker
|New Covenant
|17
|106
|6.2
GIRLS BASKETBALL
Scoring
(Ranked by scoring average)
|Name
|School
|Games
|Points
|Average
|1. Bailey Foster
|New Covenant
|8
|97
|12.1
|2. Janna Renalds
|New Covenant
|9
|109
|12.1
|3. Maria Mrad
|Holy Cross
|15
|174
|11.6
|4. Kenadi Knight
|Holy Cross
|15
|150
|10.0
|5. Brynn Katany
|New Covenant
|12
|113
|9.4
Rebounding
(Ranked by rebounding average)
|Name
|School
|Games
|Points
|Average
|1. Maria Mrad
|Holy Cross
|15
|157
|10.5
|2. Sophia Rucker
|New Covenant
|8
|53
|6.6
|3. Kenadi Knight
|Holy Cross
|15
|91
|6.1
|4. Sarah Barnhart
|Holy Cross
|14
|77
|5.5
|5. Serena Tyree
|Temple
|12
|58
|4.8
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.