BOYS BASKETBALL

Scoring

(Ranked by scoring average)

 Name SchoolGames Points Average 
 1. Jadon WalkerNew Covenant

 17

364  21.4
 2. Garrison GreeneTemple  15256 18.3 
 3. Nick GravelyHoly Cross  18317 17.6 
 4. Ismael PletVES  20241 12.1 
 5. Walker AndrewsVES  1618811.8 

Rebounding

(Ranked by rebounding average)

Name  SchoolGames ReboundsAverage 
1. Garrison GreeneTemple  15125 8.9
2. Ismael Plet VES 20 168 8.4 
3. David SmithTemple 13 101 7.8 
4. Klemen Vuga VES 18 128 7.1 
5. Jadon Walker New Covenant 17 106 6.2 

GIRLS BASKETBALL

Scoring

(Ranked by scoring average)

Name School Games Points Average 
1. Bailey FosterNew Covenant 97 12.1 
2. Janna RenaldsNew Covenant 109 12.1 
3. Maria Mrad Holy Cross 15 174 11.6 
 4. Kenadi KnightHoly Cross 15 15010.0 
 5. Brynn KatanyNew Covenant 12 113 9.4 

Rebounding

(Ranked by rebounding average)

Name School Games Points Average 
1. Maria MradHoly Cross 15 157 10.5 
2. Sophia RuckerNew Covenant 53 6.6 
3. Kenadi Knight Holy Cross 15 91 6.1 
4. Sarah BarnhartHoly Cross 14 77 5.5 
5. Serena Tyree Temple 12 58 4.8 

