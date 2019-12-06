Class 3 state semifinals, 1:30 p.m.
Heritage (12-1) at Lord Botetourt (13-0)
Radio: 102.1 FM, 94.1 FM, 580 AM
Heritage senior receiver Kyron Thomas has gotten used to playing in December.
“I’ve been at this spot three years now, and it’s a great feeling,” Thomas said when asked about his Pioneers, who travel to Lord Botetourt for today’s Class 3 state semifinals at 1:30 p.m.
He’s part of a talented senior class that has gained a tremendous amount of postseason experience the last few years.
“We know what it takes to win,” Thomas added.
Heritage (12-1), which today will play in its 17th postseason game in the last four years, is trying to get back to the state championship for the third straight season and defend its title from one year ago.
One tough opponent with revenge on its mind stands in the way.
Botetourt (13-0), which fell to HHS in the state semis last year, has held opponents to 9.9 points per game this year, while scoring an average of 33.3. It has held opponents to seven or fewer points seven times.
The Cavaliers' most obvious threat is junior running back Hunter Rice, who, despite missing five games because of a broken ankle suffered in the first series of the season opener against Brookville, enters with 1,371 rushing yards and 15 touchdowns.
LB also gets plenty of production from senior quarterback James-Ryan Salvi. Salvi took over for starting QB Evan Eller, lost for the season with an injury in September. Salvi has passed for 1,187 yards and 15 TDs, with 46 of his 73 completions going to another threat, 6-foot-3, 200-pound receiver Kyle Arnholt.
Heritage can counter that offense with its strong defensive line, which has helped the Pioneers hold the opposition to 11 points per game in the playoffs, and with defensive backs like 6-foot senior Brian Trent, who caused Spotswood plenty of problems by breaking up second-half passes in last week’s Region 3C title game.
Stopping Botetourt’s run is paramount for the Pioneers. They’ve limited strong quarterbacks and running backs all year long, with the exception being Jefferson Forest’s Keenan Cupit, who put up impressive numbers in the second half of that game in the regular season.
“Defense-wise, we’re gonna have to come to play,” Thomas said. “They’ve got a great running back in Hunter Rice, and they’ve got good offensive linemen. Their quarterback is good in the run, so I feel like we’re gonna have to be physical.”
Heritage coach Brad Bradley isn’t so concerned about how many yards LB may pile up. Instead, he’s focused on keeping the Cavaliers out of the end zone.
“You play every game to get to the last five minutes of the fourth quarter,” the coach said. “[Heritage players] understand their defensive part of the puzzle, and they understand how that piece fits. And if you have 11 guys and they’re basically pieces of a puzzle and they do their job, it puts together a nice picture.
“But if you have one guy not on that page, you’re puzzle’s gonna be incomplete.”
Heritage’s offense enters averaging 375 yards per game. It generates 7.4 yards per play, thanks to guys like running back KJ Vaughan (1,641 rushing yards and 28 TDs), quarterback Kameron Burns (1,502 passing yards and 16 TDs), Thomas at receiver (822 yards and seven scores) and running back Krystian Rivera (620 rushing yards and eight TDs).
Heritage’s wildcat package also could cause LB problems. Vaughan and Rivera are relentless when the Pioneers move to the wildcat, which has evolved into one of the key elements of the team’s 2019 attack.
“It’s just a different feel,” Vaughan said. “Krystian, he’s faster. He can give you a little burst, boom, break away. I can give you something that you don’t want to hit all the time. But when Krystian gets in the game, you don’t really know who’s gonna get the ball or who’s gonna do what.
“So when it’s time to get down to the fourth quarter, time to grind it out and pound the ball down their throats, they’re gonna put me and Krystian out there to do just that.”
Fans should expect a brawl. Last year's game was a back-and-forth shootout, and many of the same players are back. Heritage and LB combined for 81 points and more than 800 yards of total offense in that one.
