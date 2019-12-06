For all of Appomattox’s postseason success the last five seasons, one game still hurts: last year’s season-ending loss to Radford.
Raiders running back Cristian Ferguson remembers it well.
“Our leadership has stepped up in a big way,” Ferguson said. “We really stressed that we don’t want to have that same feeling we had last year against Radford.”
One week after capturing its fourth region title in five years, Appomattox (11-2) is back in the state semifinals. It hosts Bluefield-based Graham (11-2) today at 2 p.m. at Bragg Stadium.
It will be the first-ever football game between the two schools, who have combined to win the last four Class 2 state championships (Appomattox from 2015 through 2017 and Graham in 2018).
While last season’s loss to Radford is in the past, now may be a good time to remember that feeling. Appomattox faces its toughest opponent of this postseason today.
“They’re a tough team. This time of the year you have to expect the best of the best,” Ferguson said of the reigning state champs.
G-Men quarterback Devin Lester has more than 3,000 all-purpose yards this season. Containing the 5-foot-11 dual-threat senior will be a challenge today.
“When he’s rolling, you don’t know if he’s gonna run or throw,” Appomattox coach Doug Smith said. “I think they look to throw even before they run.”
Appomattox will have to be disciplined in the secondary, too. Smith has been impressed with the clean routes Graham receivers run and with how they’re able to get open going downfield.
The good news for the Raiders is two-fold: they’re known for lurking and then pouncing on defense, turning the game in their favor in a hurry, and they’re adept at clock management on offense.
“We’re gonna have to control the ball,” Smith noted. “I think one of the ways you beat a team like this is you keep them from getting the ball, so if you use the clock up, you’ve got a chance.
“If you’re turning it over, then it’s gonna be over real quick. So I think you’ve got to be a mistake-free team if you want to hang with these guys.”
Appomattox, which enters with a 10-game winning streak and will play in its 22nd playoff game since 2015 today, features a strong offense out of the split-back veer. Quarterback Tre Lawing has thrown for 1,091 yards, rushed for 891 and accounted for 30 touchdowns. Ferguson sports 1,454 yards and 17 touchdowns.
Lawing, in his second season commanding the offense, talked this week about the bond his team has developed. His viewpoint: It’s rare to find a team this unified.
That’s something that could get the Raiders by today — willing themselves to victory by playing for each other.
“We’re gonna have to be physical,” Lawing said, “come out and play like we know we can play, and just play as one. We’re gonna face adversity, but we can’t let that get to us. We have to keep our heads up and keep fighting.”
Smith watched Graham capture the state title against Goochland last December. It was the G-Men’s first state football championship in 23 years. But this Graham team, Smith noted, is different. It features talent all over the field.
Smith said his team has pulled together throughout the season, though, and learned never to quit.
“They know it’s all on the line,” he said. “They’re trying to do this for each other. It’s not just about themselves and how they feel. They want to keep this thing rolling.”
To keep the postseason alive, Appomattox needs a resounding effort.
“It doesn’t matter who you’re playing, you’ve got to play at another level,” Smith added. “But this team we’re playing this week, you better be playing at another level or else you’re not gonna have a chance.”
Ben Cates covers high school sports for The News & Advance. Reach him at (434) 385-5527.
