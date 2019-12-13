Appomattox players and coaches gathered one last time before the big game Friday night. They could have talked about this year’s motto, “Joy,” that stood for finding joy through the struggle of becoming a strong football team.
They could have talked about humility, another subject that’s come up in conversation this week.
Instead, coach Doug Smith posed a question: Why do we pray for victory?
Good question. Players’ responses went like this: so we can show people we do things the right way, so we can encourage younger kids to follow our example, so we can encourage people in our community.
“They recognize you want to win games for bigger reasons than just winning,” Smith said.
Win one more and Appomattox will reach a place few teams in Virginia ever have: winning four state titles in five seasons.
To do so, they’ll have to get past Stuarts Draft (13-1) today in a game scheduled for 4:30 p.m. at Salem Football Stadium.
“In 2015 we were headed to our first state championship and Stuarts Draft has got to be feeling the same way we were,” Smith said. “It’s a great community and they’re gonna be behind them. I understand the excitement.”
One year ago, Stuarts Draft went a meager 3-7 and missed the playoffs.
Now the Augusta County-based Cougars are 13-1 and on the prowl for their first football state championship.
“We’ve got to play our best game,” Smith said. “We have to play assignment football, and we’re gonna have to make sacrifices. We’ve got some guys that are gonna have to play low [on defense] and maybe not make a tackle all game. In order for us to get to who we have to get to, we’ve gotta take people out.”
Smith was referring primarily to a few Draft players that’ll be targets for the ACHS defense, especially quarterback Henry Cooke and running back Aaron Nice.
Cooke, a junior, has thrown for 1,360 yards and 16 TDs. Nice, a sophomore, has rushed for 1,195 yards and scored nearly 25 TDs.
Smith stressed that his team needs to be aware of Stuarts Draft’s strengths and play together on defense.
“They run it. They can throw it, too. Very athletic, good hands, good wheels,” the coach said. “To beat a team like that, you cannot go into the game like, ‘I’m gonna make a play.’”
In other words, play unselfish football. Don’t think of just yourself, but your teammates. That’s something Smith has preached throughout his eight-season tenure in Raider Country. It’s worked, too, and is one reason the Raiders own three state football titles, 66 victories since 2015 and one of the most effective templates for success in all of Virginia.
Stuarts Draft’s won its first nine games this season before falling to Class 1 heavyweight Riverheads in November, 49-14. Riverheads is going for its fourth straight state title today against Galax in the Class 1 championship, in today’s early game scheduled for noon.
The Cougars feature a power run similar to the one Buckingham used to down Appomattox on opening night in August. In addition to Nice, the Raiders will have to wrap up running back Blake Roach (800 rushing yards), who put up 163 rushing yards in last week’s 49-7 semifinal dismantling of Thomas Jefferson-Richmond, and Dustyn Fitzgerald (671 rushing yards).
Two strong receivers, senior Freddie Watkins and junior Jo’El Howard, also demand the attention of the Raiders secondary.
But Stuarts Draft has to find a way around a Raiders defense that’s allowed just 12 points per games in the playoffs. And ACHS will look for an advantage offensively because of its durability and diversity.
Appomattox senior running back Cristian Ferguson averages 9.4 yards per carry, has rushed for 1,589 total yards and scored 17 touchdowns in 2019.
Sophomore quarterback Tre Lawing averages 8.6 yard per tote and enters with 958 rushing yards to go along with 1,226 passing yards. He has accounted for 35 touchdowns (19 through the air).
And fellow backs Keyshawn Baker (546 rushing yards) and versatile Jaheim Scruggs (234 rushing yards) average 7.8 and 6.7 yards per carry, respectively, giving the split-back veer offense a dangerous multi-faceted look.
Stuarts Draft will be stressed to keep up with receivers like Tyler Gilliam, Tez Booker and Scruggs, all viable options for Lawing.
Appomattox’s challenge is to find room to orchestrate the offense against a Cougars defense that allowed just 8.5 yards per game in four playoffs outings and held opponents to seven points or fewer six times in 2019.
But Appomattox is playing at what amounts to its home away from home at Salem Stadium, the site of its three state title victories. Its fan base has shown up in droves every year.
“I always tell my teammates, ‘We’ve got our town behind us,’” Lawing said. “Just looking in the stands and seeing them cheering us on, it gets me even more pumped up.”
He also added: “Everything is like a family. I wouldn’t want to be in any other place but Appomattox. I feel like we have the best support in the entire world.”
With the 2019 campaign reaching its end, Smith talked to his team about humility this week. Be humble and have a genuine love for people around you, and good things will follow.
“If you ask our kids what happens when you humble yourselves,” Smith said, “they’ll answer back, ‘You’ll be exalted.’”
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.