GOLF
Seminole District
Jefferson Forest 144, Rustburg 153, Amherst 156, Liberty 188
At Ivy Hill Golf Club, par 36
Individuals: 31 — Nick Rakes (RHS); 32 — Garnet Manley (JF); 34 — Logan Beach (ACHS); 35 — Caleb DeBass (JF); 37 — Jonathan Peterson (JF); 38 — Anthony Souza (ACHS); 40 — Cade Bigham (RHS); 41 — Camden Willis (JF), Charlie Riddle (RHS), Nick Cross (RHS); 42 — Brice Reichard (ACHS), Carson Peters (ACHS); 43 — John Toney (JF); 44 — Christian Hecker (JF); 45 — Peyton Watts (LHS), Parker Holdren (LHS); 48 — Charlie Moser (LHS); 49 — Wyatt Bigham (RHS); 50 — Cameron Leidich (LHS); 52 — Noah Garner (RHS); 53 — Cameron Cash (ACHS); 54 — Parry Dooley (LHS); 62 — Kevin Painchaurd (LHS).
GIRLS CROSS COUNTRY
Seminole District
Jefferson Forest 20, E.C. Glass 60, Liberty Christian 82, Heritage 91, Amherst 128, Rustburg 163
At Presbyterian Home, 3.1-mile course
Individuals (Top 25 of 54): 1. Jette Davidson (ECG) 21:25, 2. Ashley Laneve (JF) 22:14, 3. Megan Knight (JF) 22:29, 4. Shawna Skow (JF) 22:35, 5. Ellie Gould (JF) 22:52, 6. Beall Roberts (JF) 23:05, 7. Cherry Gonzalez (JF) 23:07, 8. Sarah Handel (ECG) 23:24, 9. Grace Steger (HHS) 23:38, 10. Haleigh Earsing (RHS) 23:45, 11. Dezara Seward (HHS) 23:52.25, 12. Malanie Myaing (ECG) 23.52.52, 13. Heidi Andrews (LCA) 23:59, 14. Makenna Baker (LCA) 24.01, 15. Taylee Hesse (LCA) 24.02, 16. Camille Marraccini (ECG) 24:07, 17. Jana Hatch (JF) 24.11, 18. Summer Hensley (ACHS) 24.18, 19. Lexi Tyree (LCA) 25.07, 20. Reagan Patterson (HHS) 25.09, 21. Heidi Kearney (LCA) 25.12, 22. Jessica Taylor (ACHS) 25.17.66, 23. Jamison Wood (JF) 25.17.91, 24. Leah Seilhan (ECG) 25.24, 25. Elle Soistmann (LCA) 25.40.
BOYS CROSS COUNTRY
Seminole District
Jefferson Forest 37, E.C. Glass 54, Amherst 111, Liberty Christian 116, Heritage 121, Liberty 133, Brookville 174, Rustburg 218
At Presbyterian Home, 3.1-mile course
Individuals (Top 25 of 69): 1. Luke Richards (HHS) 17:49, 2. Brannon Adams (LHS) 18:32, 3. Jed Dudley (JF) 18:57, 4. Randy Trost (ECG) 19:03.69, 5. Benjamin Barnett (ECG) 19:03.93, 6. Lance Jonzen (JF) 19:08.49, 7.Will Schepens (JF) 19.08.68, 8. Keegan Venable (LCA) 19:11, 9. Tim Krone (JF) 19:13, 10. Ryan Gallagher (ECG) 19:29, 11. Weston Clay (ACHS) 19:57, 12. Daniel Roberts (JF) 20:02, 13. Ben Benson (JF) 20:03.23, 14. Jonah Packer (JF) 20:03.71, 15. Wolfgang Ploch (ECG) 20.04.20, 16. Kyle Sennett (BHS) 20:04.47, 17. Bryce Davis (JF) 20:15, 18. Kenyon Knapp (LCA) 20:23.20, 19. Luke Cockerham (ACHS) 20:23.52, 20. Buck Arthur (JF) 20:46, 21. Matt Aultice (HHS) 20:52, 22. Jacob Clevenger (ECG) 20:54, 23. Vagn Avila (LHS) 20:57, 24. Micah Lithford (ECG) 20:58, 25. Noah Ahrens (ECG) 21:05.
TODAY'S EVENTS
CROSS COUNTRY
Virginia Episcopal, Chatham Hall at New Covenant, 4:30 p.m.
GOLF
Staunton River, Liberty at Bedford Country Club, 4:30 p.m.
Appomattox, Nelson, Altavista at Falling River Country Club, 4:30 p.m.
Chatham, Dan River, William Campbell at Hat Creek Golf Course, 4:30 p.m.
VOLLEYBALL
New Covenant at Fuqua School, 5:30 p.m.
Carlisle at Holy Cross, 6 p.m.
Covenant at Virginia Episcopal, 6 p.m.
Gretna at Nelson, 7 p.m.
Liberty at E.C. Glass, 7 p.m.
Heritage at Brookville, 7 p.m.
Altavista at Appomattox, 7 p.m.
Amherst at Jefferson Forest, 7 p.m.
Liberty Christian at Rustburg, 7 p.m.
Dan River at William Campbell, 7 p.m.
Staunton River at Lord Botetourt, 7 p.m.
