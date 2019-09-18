jeffersonforest.jpg

GOLF

Seminole District

Jefferson Forest 144, Rustburg 153, Amherst 156, Liberty 188

At Ivy Hill Golf Club, par 36

Individuals: 31 — Nick Rakes (RHS); 32 — Garnet Manley (JF); 34 — Logan Beach (ACHS); 35 — Caleb DeBass (JF); 37 — Jonathan Peterson (JF); 38 — Anthony Souza (ACHS); 40 — Cade Bigham (RHS); 41 — Camden Willis (JF), Charlie Riddle (RHS), Nick Cross (RHS); 42 — Brice Reichard (ACHS), Carson Peters (ACHS); 43 — John Toney (JF); 44 — Christian Hecker (JF); 45 — Peyton Watts (LHS), Parker Holdren (LHS); 48 — Charlie Moser (LHS); 49 — Wyatt Bigham (RHS); 50 — Cameron Leidich (LHS); 52 — Noah Garner (RHS); 53 — Cameron Cash (ACHS); 54 — Parry Dooley (LHS); 62 — Kevin Painchaurd (LHS). 

GIRLS CROSS COUNTRY

Seminole District

Jefferson Forest 20, E.C. Glass 60, Liberty Christian 82, Heritage 91, Amherst 128, Rustburg 163

At Presbyterian Home, 3.1-mile course

Individuals (Top 25 of 54): 1. Jette Davidson (ECG) 21:25, 2. Ashley Laneve (JF) 22:14, 3. Megan Knight (JF) 22:29, 4. Shawna Skow (JF) 22:35, 5. Ellie Gould (JF) 22:52, 6. Beall Roberts (JF) 23:05, 7. Cherry Gonzalez (JF) 23:07, 8. Sarah Handel (ECG) 23:24, 9. Grace Steger (HHS) 23:38, 10. Haleigh Earsing (RHS) 23:45, 11. Dezara Seward (HHS) 23:52.25, 12. Malanie Myaing (ECG) 23.52.52, 13. Heidi Andrews (LCA) 23:59, 14. Makenna Baker (LCA) 24.01, 15. Taylee Hesse (LCA) 24.02, 16. Camille Marraccini (ECG) 24:07, 17. Jana Hatch (JF) 24.11, 18. Summer Hensley (ACHS) 24.18, 19. Lexi Tyree (LCA) 25.07, 20. Reagan Patterson (HHS) 25.09, 21. Heidi Kearney (LCA) 25.12, 22. Jessica Taylor (ACHS) 25.17.66, 23. Jamison Wood (JF) 25.17.91, 24. Leah Seilhan (ECG) 25.24, 25. Elle Soistmann (LCA) 25.40. 

BOYS CROSS COUNTRY

Seminole District

Jefferson Forest 37, E.C. Glass 54, Amherst 111, Liberty Christian 116, Heritage 121, Liberty 133, Brookville 174, Rustburg 218

At Presbyterian Home, 3.1-mile course

Individuals (Top 25 of 69): 1. Luke Richards (HHS) 17:49, 2. Brannon Adams (LHS) 18:32, 3. Jed Dudley (JF) 18:57, 4. Randy Trost (ECG) 19:03.69, 5. Benjamin Barnett (ECG) 19:03.93, 6. Lance Jonzen (JF) 19:08.49, 7.Will Schepens (JF) 19.08.68, 8. Keegan Venable (LCA) 19:11, 9. Tim Krone (JF) 19:13, 10. Ryan Gallagher (ECG) 19:29, 11. Weston Clay (ACHS) 19:57, 12. Daniel Roberts (JF) 20:02, 13. Ben Benson (JF) 20:03.23, 14. Jonah Packer (JF) 20:03.71, 15. Wolfgang Ploch (ECG) 20.04.20, 16. Kyle Sennett (BHS) 20:04.47, 17. Bryce Davis (JF) 20:15, 18. Kenyon Knapp (LCA) 20:23.20, 19. Luke Cockerham (ACHS) 20:23.52, 20. Buck Arthur (JF) 20:46, 21. Matt Aultice (HHS) 20:52, 22. Jacob Clevenger (ECG) 20:54, 23. Vagn Avila (LHS) 20:57, 24. Micah Lithford (ECG) 20:58, 25. Noah Ahrens (ECG) 21:05. 

 TODAY'S EVENTS

CROSS COUNTRY

Virginia Episcopal, Chatham Hall at New Covenant, 4:30 p.m.

GOLF

Staunton River, Liberty at Bedford Country Club, 4:30 p.m.

Appomattox, Nelson, Altavista at Falling River Country Club, 4:30 p.m.

Chatham, Dan River, William Campbell at Hat Creek Golf Course, 4:30 p.m.

VOLLEYBALL

New Covenant at Fuqua School, 5:30 p.m.

Carlisle at Holy Cross, 6 p.m.

Covenant at Virginia Episcopal, 6 p.m.

Gretna at Nelson, 7 p.m.

Liberty at E.C. Glass, 7 p.m.

Heritage at Brookville, 7 p.m.

Altavista at Appomattox, 7 p.m.

Amherst at Jefferson Forest, 7 p.m.

Liberty Christian at Rustburg, 7 p.m.

Dan River at William Campbell, 7 p.m.

Staunton River at Lord Botetourt, 7 p.m.

Ben Cates covers high school sports for The News & Advance. Reach him at (434) 385-5527. 

