BOYS CROSS COUNTRY
Dogwood District
Altavista 32, Chatham 41, Dan River 83, Appomattox 85
At William Campbell, 3.1-mile course
Top 15 of 40 individuals: 1. Gabe Medlin (C) 17:58, 2. Caleb Wright (C) 18:38, 3. Kristopher Schultz (Alta) 18:41, 4. Tristan Lovins (Appo) 18:56, 5. Adam Schubert (Alta) 19:04, 6. Michael Groom (DR) 19:17, 7. William Barnhart (Alta) 19:58, 8. Nick Brooks (Alta) 20:12, 9. Kenneth Cyrus (Alta) 20:18, 10. Carter Boon (C) 20:20, 11. Joel Phillips (Alta) 20:49, 12. Samuel Hergerton (Alta) 20:57, 13. Tanner Boon (C) 21:32, 14. Will Overbey (Alta) 21:38, 15. Elijah Moshenek (DR) 21:43.
GIRLS CROSS COUNTRY
Dogwood District
Chatham 26, Dan River 29
At William Campbell, 3.1-mile course
Top 15 of 24 individuals: 1. Casey Allen (Altavista) 22:17, 2. Emily Saunders (DR) 24:10, 3. Savannah Carlsen (C) 24:17, 4. Sara Holt (William Campbell) 25:01, 5. Trinity Shirlen (Alta) 25:04, 6. Gabby Griffin (C) 25:43, 7. Leighana Malpass (C) 25:51, 8. Ella Manthey (Nelson) 26:04, 9. Alyssa McFalls (DR) 26:13, 10. Haley Wade (DR) 26:57, 11. Lauren McFalls (DR) 27:00, 12. Makailla Davis (C) 27:40, 13. Gussie Paris (C) 27:41, 14. Natalie Pickeral (Alta) 27:42, 15. Joanna Cope (Alta) 27:53.
TODAY'S EVENTS
VOLLEYBALL
Nelson at Alleghany, 7 p.m.
Heritage at Rustburg, 7 p.m.
Amherst at Brookville, 7 p.m.
Liberty at Jefferson Forest, 7 p.m.
Gretna at William Campbell, 7 p.m.
Liberty Christian at E.C. Glass, 7 p.m.
Staunton River at William Fleming, 7 p.m.
BOYS SOCCER
Lynchburg Homeschool at Temple Christian, 5 p.m.
