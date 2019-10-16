VOLLEYBALL
Seminole District
Heritage 3, Brookville 2
At Heritage, Tuesday's result
Scores: 12-25, 20-25, 25-21, 25-21, 15-6
Highlights: BHS — Landyn Parker 11 kills, 9 assists, 9 digs; Parker Morrison 13 kills, 6 digs; Brooke Nuckols 18 assists, 8 digs; Kealey Sterne 18 digs. HHS — Alyssa Pinn 32 assists, 5 kills, 11 digs, 4 aces; Josie Desilvey 15 digs, 2 assists; Trinity Fields 8 kills, 2 digs, 1 block; Desiree Younger 9 digs, 1 assist; Lacy Parrish 8 kills, 1 block, 2 digs; Graysen Arnold 10 kills, 3 digs.
TODAY'S EVENTS
FIELD HOCKEY
Carlisle at E.C. Glass, 6:30 p.m.
VOLLEYBALL
Dan River at Nelson, 7 p.m.
Brookville at Rustburg, 7 p.m.
Amherst at E.C. Glass, 7 p.m.
Gretna at Appomattox, 7 p.m.
Liberty at Liberty Christian, 7 p.m.
Heritage at Jefferson Forest, 7 p.m.
Chatham at William Campbell, 7 p.m.
Staunton River at Northside, 7 p.m.
BOYS SOCCER
Covenant at Holy Cross, 4:30 p.m.
GIRLS TENNIS
New Covenant at North Cross, 4:30 p.m.
