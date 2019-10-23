VOLLEYBALL

Seminole District 

Amherst 3, Liberty Christian 0

At Amherst, Tuesday's result

Scores: 25-22, 25-19, 25-23

Highlights: LCA — Katie Burke 22 assists; Riley Smith 10 kills; Jordyn Guekgeuzian 13 digs; Alex Camplin 12 digs. Amherst — Jazmyne Smith 12 kills, 4 blocks; Addie Brown 9 kills, 1 ace, 5 blocks; Holland Saunders 5 kills, 1 ace, 1 block, 18 digs; Danielle Wentz 11 assists, 7 digs; Emma Meehan 5 kills, 8 digs; Sienna Fielder 13 assists, 8 digs. 

GIRLS TENNIS

Blue Ridge Conference quarterfinals

Covenant 9, New Covenant 0

At Covenant

Singles: E. Dillard d. C. Simon 8-5; M Ally d. L. McBride 8-0; M. Park d. C. Harris 8-0; L. Tiouririne d. E. Sayles 8-0; A. Tiouririne d. O. Kalafian 8-1; M. Lawson d. S. Forshey 8-1. 

Doubles: Alley/L. Tiouririne d. Simon/McBride 6-2; Dillard/A Tiouririne d. Harris/Sayles 6-2; Park/Lawson d. Kalafian/Forshey 6-0. 

Records: New Covenant 3-3. 

TODAY'S EVENTS

VOLLEYBALL

Amherst at Liberty, 7 p.m.

Dan River at Altavista, 7 p.m.

Brookville at E.C. Glass, 7 p.m.

Chatham at Appomattox, 7 p.m.

William Campbell at Nelson, 7 p.m.

Heritage at Liberty Christian, 7 p.m.

Jefferson Forest at Rustburg, 7 p.m.

Ben Cates covers high school sports for The News & Advance. Reach him at (434) 385-5527. 

