VOLLEYBALL
Seminole District
Amherst 3, Liberty Christian 0
At Amherst, Tuesday's result
Scores: 25-22, 25-19, 25-23
Highlights: LCA — Katie Burke 22 assists; Riley Smith 10 kills; Jordyn Guekgeuzian 13 digs; Alex Camplin 12 digs. Amherst — Jazmyne Smith 12 kills, 4 blocks; Addie Brown 9 kills, 1 ace, 5 blocks; Holland Saunders 5 kills, 1 ace, 1 block, 18 digs; Danielle Wentz 11 assists, 7 digs; Emma Meehan 5 kills, 8 digs; Sienna Fielder 13 assists, 8 digs.
GIRLS TENNIS
Blue Ridge Conference quarterfinals
Covenant 9, New Covenant 0
At Covenant
Singles: E. Dillard d. C. Simon 8-5; M Ally d. L. McBride 8-0; M. Park d. C. Harris 8-0; L. Tiouririne d. E. Sayles 8-0; A. Tiouririne d. O. Kalafian 8-1; M. Lawson d. S. Forshey 8-1.
Doubles: Alley/L. Tiouririne d. Simon/McBride 6-2; Dillard/A Tiouririne d. Harris/Sayles 6-2; Park/Lawson d. Kalafian/Forshey 6-0.
Records: New Covenant 3-3.
TODAY'S EVENTS
VOLLEYBALL
Amherst at Liberty, 7 p.m.
Dan River at Altavista, 7 p.m.
Brookville at E.C. Glass, 7 p.m.
Chatham at Appomattox, 7 p.m.
William Campbell at Nelson, 7 p.m.
Heritage at Liberty Christian, 7 p.m.
Jefferson Forest at Rustburg, 7 p.m.
