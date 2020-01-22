TODAY’S EVENTS

BOYS BASKETBALL

Hargrave Military at New Covenant, 6:30 p.m.

Grace Christian at Temple Christian, 6:30 p.m.

Eastern Mennonite at Virginia Episcopal, 6:30 p.m.

Timberlake Christian at Lynchburg Homeschool, 8 p.m.

GIRLS BASKETBALL

Chatham Hall at Holy Cross, 4:30 p.m.

Grace Christian at Temple Christian, 5 p.m.

Timberlake Christian at Lynchburg Homeschool, 6 p.m.

Rustburg at Heritage, 7 p.m.

Brookville at Amherst, 7 p.m.

Charlottesville at Nelson, 7 p.m.

Liberty at Jefferson Forest, 7:15 p.m.

Non-district

Jefferson Forest 68, Staunton River 40

STAUNTON RIVER (2-13)

Izaak Charlton 14, Overstreet 4, Jones 9, Bates 3, Crider 4, Morris 3, Lambert 3. Totals 13 7-11 40.

JEFFERSON FOREST (12-4)

Hogsed 8, Phillips 8, Dupree 4, Everhart 8, Caleb Eckart 15, Johnson 4, Gage 7, Smith 2, Elliott 2, Peters 9, VanRemortel 1. Totals 17 31-44 68.

Staunton River 14 7 13 6 — 40

Jefferson Forest 15 20 20 13 — 68

3-Point Goals: Staunton River 7 (Charlton 2, Overstreet, Jones, Bates, Morris, Lambert). Jefferson Forest 3 (Phillips 2, Hogsed).

Rustburg 46, William Campbell 42

RUSTBURG (4-9)

Rakes 6, Gowan 3, Shante Buchanan 15, Sweeney 4, Johnson 5, Kyle Fields 11, Caldwell 2. Totals 20 5-16 46.

WILLIAM CAMPBELL (1-10)

Thompson 6, Knight 7, Jermiah Smith 11, Solorio 3, Zekeya Townes 10, Seals 5. Totals 16 7-11 42.

Rustburg 12 9 10 15 — 46

Campbell 11 8 12 11 — 42

3-Point Goals: Rustburg 1 (Rakes), William Campbell 3 (Knight, Solorio, Seals).

Highlights: R — Buchanan 10 rebounds; Fields 15 rebounds.

Altavista 53, Prince Edward 46

ALTAVISTA (6-8)

Jayllen Jones 18, Coles 4, Graves 2, Stinnette 6, Dawkins 8, Hunt 9, Johnson 4, McGann 2. Totals 18 15-25 53.

PRINCE EDWARD (3-11)

Dailey 8, Pride 6, Simon 4, Delaney 9, Nathan Reed 10, Banks 4, Hicks 2, Jones 3. Totals 15 13-27 46.

Altavista 12 18 7 16 — 53

P. Edward 10 12 14 10 — 46

3-point goals: Altavista 2 (Jones, Stinnette). Prince Edward 3 (Pride, Delaney, Reed).

Non-district

Altavista 29, Prince Edward 24

PRINCE EDWARD (6-8)

Wylie 7, Folz 2, Whitehead 1, Scott 4, Ke’Mya Rux 10. Totals 7 6-12 24.

ALTAVISTA (6-8)

Gonzalez 2, Mabry 6, Donigan 1, Casey Allen 12, Tanks 4, Dawson 4. Totals 10 5-9 29.

Edward 8 5 3 8 — 24

Altavista 4 8 9 8 — 29

3-Point Goals: Prince Edward 4 (Rux 2, Wylie, Scott), Altavista 4 (Allen 3, Mabry).

Staunton River 64, Rockbridge 41

STAUNTON RIVER (11-4)

Jeni Levine 15, Jones 4, Madi Hamren 13, Faw 8, Whitaker 6, Cali Levine 14, Creasy 2, Settles 2. Totals 23 13-19 64.

ROCKBRIDGE (4-9)

Cooper 2, Emily Galford 17, Mahood 2, Stores 4, Graceon Armstrong 16. Totals 11 13-19 41.

Staunton River 15 17 21 11 — 64

Rockbridge 8 14 11 8 — 41

3-Point Goals: Staunton River 5 (Hamron 2, C. Levine 2, J. Levine), Rockbridge 4 (Galford 3, Armstrong).

Highlights: SR — J. Levine 13 rebounds; Faw 8 assists.

Appomattox 47, Nottoway 37

NOTTOWAY (7-8)

Adams 9, Page 4, Deserea Robinson 13, Shelton 2, Jenkins 6, Alvis 3. Totals 15 3-8 37.

APPOMATTOX (5-7)

Moore 2, Cari Vrooman 12, Shaniya Johnson 21, Hayley Carrico 10, Hargis 2. Totals 18 9-12 47.

Nottoway 11 8 11 7 — 37

Appomattox 11 16 9 11 — 47

3-Point Goals: Nottoway 4 (Adams 2, Robinson, Alvis), Appomattox 2 (Vrooman 2).

Highlights: A — Johnson 8 rebounds; Carrico 5 steals, 5 assists, 3 blocks.

WRESTLING

Seminole District

At Brookville

Score: Brookville 48, Heritage 21

106: Double forfeit; 113: Morgan Parrish (H) by forfeit; 120: Jalen Fyffe (B) p. Legacy Dammones, 1:22; 126: Garrett Good (B) p. Omarian Burks, 0:56; 132: Quintavius Harris (B) p. Lee Thulin, 4:30; 138: Bobby Moran (B) p. Isiah Dove, 1:12; 145: Shaun Johnson (B) p. Pait Pierce, 1:16; 152: S. Paul (B) p. Davion Marshall, 3:07; 160: Terry Hersten (H) by forfeit; 170: Michael Viar (B) p. Christian Stone, 0:17; 182: Jay Jay Morris (H) d. Thomas Hunt, 10-5; 195: Isaac Dolph (B) p. Rayvean Graves, 4:45; 220: Marqaz Wood (H) by forfeit; 285: Zack Ferguson (H) wins 5-2.

Score: Rustburg 51, Heritage 30

106: Gage Bolmar (R) by forfeit; 113: Wesley Talley (R) p. M. Parrish, 0:40; 120: Caleb Potter (R) p. L. Dammones, 5:30; 126: O. Burks (H) p. Baylen Cordier, 2:41; 132: Lee Agee (R) p. L. Thulin, 2:49; 138: Jayden Hunter (R) p. I. Dove, 5:11; 145: Adam Foisy (R) p. P. Pierce; 152: Sean Mitchell (R) d. D. Marshall, 9-7; 160: Stoner Erb (R) p. T. Heristen; 170: Combs (R) p. C. Stone, 2:58; 182: JJ Morris (H) p. Austin Erb, 1:30; 195: R. Graves (H) p. Thomas Jefferson, 1:11; 220: M. Wood (H) p. Collin Prince; 285: Gavin Womack (H) p. Brandon Jefferson, 0:28.

