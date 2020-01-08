GretnaNew.jpg

BOYS BASKETBALL

Non-district

Gretna 71, Tunstall 66

GRETNA (6-2)

Tabron Mabins 16, Miller 2, Tony King 16, Hall 4, Isaiah Griffin 17, Blair 3, Mekhi Reeves 13. Totals 29 8-19 71.

TUNSTALL (5-6)

Majare Vincent 25, Bruce 2, Jamison Graves 15, Tipton 6, Blackwell 2, Didric Rogers 12, Crank 4. Totals 24 10-16 66.

Gretna 20 8 24 19 — 71

Tunstall 22 3 18 23 — 66

3-Point Goals: Gretna 5 (Mabins, King, Blair, Reeves 2). Tunstall 8 (Vincent 4, Graves, Tipton, Rogers).

Altavista 56, Randolph-Henry 54

ALTAVISTA (3-5)

Jones 8, Coles 4, Stinnette 6, Tweedy 2, Stevens 5, Stuart Hunt 28, Johnson 1, McGann 2. Totals 20 10-23 56.

RANDOLPH-HENRY (2-5)

Staten 4, Callahan 5, Francisco 12, Beattie 10, Pulliam 4, Redd 13, Bullock 6. Totals 21 11-16 54.

Altavista 9 18 8 21 — 56

Randolph-Henry 8 15 21 10 — 54

3-point goals: Altavista 6 (Hunt 4, Stevens, Stinnette). Randolph-Henry 1 (Callahan).

Higlights: A — Stinnette hit the game-winner at the buzzer.

Buckingham 68, Appomattox 67

BUCKINGHAM (10-0)

Gerry Toney 17, Xavier Copeland 17, Damor Holman 14, Amari Toney 15, Gough 3, Reed 2. Totals 26 9-14 68.

APPOMATTOX (3-2)

Casey Scruggs 17, Jordan Scott 16, Tyler Gilliam 14, Tevin Hurt 13, Clements 5, Lawing 2. Totals 28 3-5 67.

3-Point Goals: Buckingham 7 (Holman 4, A. Toney 3). Appomattox 8 (Scruggs 5, Scott 2, Clements).

GIRLS BASKETBALL

Non-district

Jefferson Forest 43, Altavista 27

JEFFERSON FOREST (2-8)

Gould 3, Paris Pettitt 14, Br. Hill 2, Forton 4, Bella Hill 14, Poindexter 6. Totals 17 2-5 43.

ALTAVISTA

Gonzalez 1, Mabry 8, Smither 2, Casey Allen 12, deBernard 2, Dawson 2. Totals 9 5-11 27.

Jefferson Forest 15 7 14 7 — 43

Altavista 7 7 9 4 — 27

3-Point Goals: Forest 7 (Gould, Pettitt 4, Bella Hill 2). Altavista 4 (Mabry 2, Allen 2).

Gretna 53, Tunstall 40

TUNSTALL (2-10)

Deaja Porter 13, Tarpley 4, Barbour 3, Kayleigh Griffith 10, Van Der Hyde 4, Elliott 6. Totals 17 3-8 40.

GRETNA (7-3)

Mora 6, Stone 2, Makeyla Mease 10, Glass 8, Ty’nasia Witcher 15, Madison Walker 12. Totals 18 14-22 53.

Tunstall 6 9 14 11 — 40

Gretna 23 6 14 10 — 53

3-Point Goals: Tunstall 3 (Griffith, Elliott 2). Gretna 3 (Witcher 3).

Highlights: Gretna — Walker 10 rebounds, 5 steals; Mora 6 assists; Hunt 7 rebounds.

Appomattox 52, Buckingham 40

BUCKINGHAM (3-5)

Chambers 3, Ross 4, Thompson 8, Amos 4, M. Randolph 2, L. Randolph 10, Davis 10. Totals 16 5-14 40.

APPOMATTOX (1-5, 0-1 Dogwood)

Cari Vrooman 14, Shaniya Johnson 13, Hodge 4, Hayley Carrico 21. Totals 21 12-19 52.

Buckingham 2 10 10 18 — 40

Appomattox 10 15 13 14 — 52

3-Point Goals: Buckingham 3 (Thompson, L. Randolph, Davis). Appomattox 2 (Vrooman, Carrico).

Highlights: Appomattox — Carrico 10 rebounds, 4 assists, 3 steals; Johnson 4 assists, 8 rebounds; Vrooman 3 steals.

Martinsville 59, Heritage 35

MARTINSVILLE (9-4)

Destiny Harris 14, Benton 4, Nakieyah Hairston 15, Gravely 8, Boyd 6, Leighton Jamison 11, Wade 1. Totals 22 11-26 59.

HERITAGE (1-10)

Oakes 5, Lewis 1, Kelso 4, Davis 5, Tatiyana Graham 20. Totals 14 5-12 35.

Martinsville 13 10 16 19 — 59

Heritage 2 8 7 18 — 35

3-Point Goals: Martinsville 4 (Harris 4). Heritage 2 (Oakes, Davis).

Highlights: Heritage — Graham 14 rebounds, Kelso 4 steals.

Blue Ridge District

Lord Botetourt 44, Staunton River 37

LORD BOTETOURT (9-2)

Miette Veldman 21, Taylor 4, Myers 4, Spangler 1, Brumfield 2, Robertson 4, Gunter 6, Wiseman 2. Totals 14 15-21 44.

STAUNTON RIVER (6-2)

Jeni Levine 14, Faw 9, Whittaker 2, Cali Levine 10, Adkins 2. Totals 11 12-17 37.

Lord Botetourt 10 15 9 10 — 44

Staunton River 5 8 12 12 — 37

3-Point Goals: LB 1 (Meyers). SRHS 3 (Faw, C. Levine 2).

Highlights: SRHS — J. Levine 8 rebounds, Adkins 5 blocks.

TODAY’S EVENTS

BOYS BASKETBALL

E.C. Glass at Brookville, 7 p.m.

Liberty Christian at Heritage, 7 p.m.

Liberty at Amherst, 7 p.m.

William Fleming at Staunton River, 7 p.m.

Rustburg at Jefferson Forest, 7:15 p.m.

Lynchburg Homeschool at Temple Christian, 8 p.m.

GIRLS BASKETBALL

North Cross at Holy Cross, 5:15 p.m.

Timberlake Christian at Carlisle, 5:30 p.m.

Chatham Hall at New Covenant, 6 p.m.

Lynchburg Homeschool at Temple Christian, 6:30 p.m.

Staunton River at William Fleming, 7 p.m.

Amherst at Charlottesville, 7 p.m.

BOYS SWIMMING

Altavista, Appomattox, Prince Edward at Amherst, at Sweet Briar College, 6 p.m.

Staunton River at Gater Aquatic Center, 8 p.m.

GIRLS SWIMMING

Altavista, Appomattox, Prince Edward at Amherst, at Sweet Briar College, 6 p.m.

Staunton River at Gater Aquatic Center, 8 p.m.

WRESTLING

William Fleming at Virginia Episcopal, 6 p.m.

TRACK & FIELD

Roanoke College Invitational, 3 p.m.

