BOYS BASKETBALL
Dogwood District
Appomattox 68, William Campbell 41
WILLIAM CAMPBELL (2-12, 1-6 Dogwood)
Russell Thompson 13, Sloan Seals 11, Townes 9, Smith 5, Solorio 3. Totals 18 2-5 41.
APPOMATTOX (7-6, 3-3)
Casey Scruggs 20, Jordan Scott 11, Hurt 9, Gilliam 8, Olimpio 5, Lovins 4, Clements 4, Shaw 3, Ferguson 2, Lewis 2. Totals 26 7-13 68.
Wm. Campbell;7;10;9;15;—;41
Appomattox;21;18;24;5;—;68
3-point goals: Wm. Campbell 3 (Smith, Solorio, Seals). Appomattox 8 (Scruggs 6, Olimpio, Scott).
Highlights: ACHS — Scruggs hit five 3-pointers in first quarter.
Non-district
Randolph-Henry 64, Altavista 62
RANDOLPH-HENRY (7-8)
Ryetwon Callaham 12, Brenden Francisco 13, Tyrik Beattie 10, Pulliam 2, Hughes 1, Chris Redd 16, Reginald Bullock 10. Totals 27 10-17 64.
ALTAVISTA (6-11)
Jayllen Jones 13, Coles 5, Bailey Stinnette 16, Dawkins 9, Stuart Hunt 17, Johnson 2. Totals 25 7-14 62.
Randolph;11;18;15;20;—;64
Altavista;19;15;15;13;—;62
3-point goals: Altavista 5 (Stinnette 4, Dawkins).
GIRLS BASKETBALL
Dogwood District
Appomattox 57, William Campbell 25
APPOMATTOX (7-8, 2-4)
Vrooman 3, Shaniya Johnson 32, Hodge 4, Hayley Carrico 14, Hargis 2, Hatcher 2. Totals 19 18-32 57.
WILLIAM CAMPBELL (4-12, 0-8)
Amya Jackson 11, Bradley 5, Elam 2, Brightwell 5, Boyd 2. Totals 10 5-14 25.
Appomattox;12;14;16;15;—;57
Wm. Campbell;5;13;2;5;—;25
3-point goals: Appomattox 1 (Carrico).
Highlights: ACHS — Johnson 15 rebounds, 3 steals; Hodge 10 rebounds; Carrico 6 rebounds, 5 steals, 6 assists.
Non-district
Staunton River 53, Jefferson Forest 30
JEFFERSON FOREST (3-14)
Paris Pettitt 16, Br. Hill 4, Mason 3, Forton 2, Be. Hill 5. Totals 10 7-16 30.
STAUNTON RIVER (12-5)
Jeni Levine 10, Jones 4, Hamren 6, Faw 6, Whittaker 4, Cali Levine 13, Avery Adkins 10. Totals 19 11-15 53.
Jefferson Forest;1;9;11;9;—;30
Staunton River;12;15;13;13;—;53
3-point goals: Jefferson Forest 3 (Pettitt 2, Be. Hill). Staunton River 4 (J. Levine 2, Hamren, C. Levine).
Highlights: SRHS — Adkins 12 rebounds; J. Levine 6 rebounds.
Non-conference
Holy Cross 43, Brunswick Academy 37
BRUNSWICK ACADEMY (10-9)
Jennings 6, Sadler 1, Paul 9, Saunders 5, McLawhorn 4, Alyssa Rivas 12.
HOLY CROSS (10-6)
Mrad 8, Barnhart 6, Kenadi Knight 15, T. Knight 3, E. Luther 5, M. Luther 2, Davis 4.
Brunswick;9;4;10;14;—;37
Holy Cross;8;8;12;15;—;43
3-point goals: Holy Cross 1 (T. Knight).
WRESTLING
Region 3C Qualifier
At Brookville
Championship round results — 106: Gage Bomar (Rustburg) p. Chris Harris (Liberty Christian), 0:37; 113: Jalen Fyffe (Brookville) p. Wesley Talley (Rust), 3:44; 120: John McCann (LCA) p. Trace Markham (Liberty), 0:40; 126: Garrett Good (BHS) p. Danny Hudson (LCA), 3:05; 132: Grant Brammer (LCA) p. Quintavius Harris, 3:34; 138: Bobby Moran (BHS) d. Conner McCann, 5-3; 145: Isaac Davis (Lib) p. Shaun Johnson, 2:28; 152: Toby Schoffstall (LCA) p. Stoner Erb (Rust), 1:11; 160: Thomas Murphy (LCA) d. Adam Foisy, 19-3 (5:19); 170: Michael Viar (BHS) d. Steven Humphrey (Lib), 11-7; 182: Caleb Davidson (LCA) p. Jay Morris (Her), 1:21; 195: Isaac Dolph (BHS) by forfeit; 220: Spencer Goolsby (Her) p. Gabe Ferguson (LCA) 0:24. 285: Gavin Womack (Her) p. Miles Fludd (BHS), 2:21.
Note: Top 3 wrestlers from each weight class advance to the Region 3C Championships, to be held at Liberty High on Saturday, Feb. 8.
Third-place winners — 106: Andrew Hiner (Lib); 113: Morgan Parrish (Her); 120: :Legacy Dammones (Her); 126: Omarian Burks (Her); 132: Seth Wood (Lib); 138: Jayden Hunter (Rust); 145: Kaden Unroe (LCA); 152: Steven Pauley (BHS); 160: Terry Hersten (Her); 170: Landon Marquis (Rust); 182: Thomas Hunt (BHS); 195: Carson Meadows (LCA); 220: Collin Prince (Rust); 285: Preston Pfaff (LCA).
TODAY'S EVENTS
BOYS BASKETBALL
Benedictine at Virginia Episcopal, 6:30 p.m.
Holy Cross at Eastern Mennonite, 6:30 p.m.
GIRLS BASKETBALL
New Covenant at Grace Christian, 6 p.m.
Jefferson Forest at Heritage, 7 p.m.
Rustburg at Brookville, 7 p.m.
E.C. Glass at Amherst, 7 p.m.
BOYS SWIMMING
Virginia Episcopal at North Cross, 4:30 p.m.
Staunton River, Alleghany, Glenvar at James River (Buchanan), at Botetourt Family YMCA, 7 p.m.
GIRLS SWIMMING
Virginia Episcopal at North Cross, 4:30 p.m.
Staunton River, Alleghany, Glenvar at James River (Buchanan), at Botetourt Family YMCA, 7 p.m.
