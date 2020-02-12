BOYS BASKETBALL
Non-district
Amherst 82, Randolph-Henry 76, 2OT
RANDOLPH-HENRY (9-10)
Callohan 8, Brendan Francisco 18, Beattie 2, Pulliam 4, Hughes 5, Chris Redd 19, BJ Bullock 20. Totals 28 17-31 76.
AMHERST (10-10)
Elijah Butler 27, Brett Waugh 13, Jones 2, Hamlett 8, Woolridge 8, Juwuan Wright 11, M. Rose 9, Andrews 4. Totals 29 20-31 82.
Randolph;12;16;11;23;10;4;—;76
Amherst;10;16;21;15;10;10;—;82
3-point goals: Randolph-Henry 3 (Francisco, Pulliam, Hughes). Amherst 4 (Butler 3, Waugh).
Highlights: A — Hamlett 10 rebounds; Wright 10 rebounds; Woolridge 5 steals, 4 assists.
GIRLS BASKETBALL
Non-district
Appomattox 54, Heritage 40
HERITAGE (2-20)
Paige 6, Tamisia Davis 13, Dillard 5, Moore 2, Tatiyana Graham 14. Totals 15 9-10 40.
APPOMATTOX (10-10)
Vrooman 4, Shaniya Johnson 21, Hodge 9, Bryant 2, Hayley Carrico 10, Hargis 2, Hatcher 6. Totals 17 19-31 54.
Heritage;9;2;17;12;—;40
Appomattox;16;12;10;16—;54
3-point goals: Heritage 1 (Davis). Appomattox 1 (Carrico).
Highlights: A — Carrico 11 rebounds, 4 steals, 6 assists; Johnson hit 13 of 14 free throws, 5 steals.
TODAY'S EVENTS
BOYS BASKETBALL
Hargrave Military at Virginia Episcopal, 7 p.m.
Carlisle at Holy Cross, 7:30 p.m.
GIRLS BASKETBALL
Carlisle at Holy Cross, 5:15 p.m.
Seminole District semifinals: Liberty Christian at E.C. Glass, 5:30 p.m.
Seminole District semifinals: Brookville vs. Amherst, at E.C. Glass, 7 p.m.
