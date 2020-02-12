BOYS BASKETBALL

Non-district

Amherst 82, Randolph-Henry 76, 2OT

RANDOLPH-HENRY (9-10)

Callohan 8, Brendan Francisco 18, Beattie 2, Pulliam 4, Hughes 5, Chris Redd 19, BJ Bullock 20. Totals 28 17-31 76.

AMHERST (10-10)

Elijah Butler 27, Brett Waugh 13, Jones 2, Hamlett 8, Woolridge 8, Juwuan Wright 11, M. Rose 9, Andrews 4. Totals 29 20-31 82.  

Randolph;12;16;11;23;10;4;—;76

Amherst;10;16;21;15;10;10;—;82

3-point goals: Randolph-Henry 3 (Francisco, Pulliam, Hughes). Amherst 4 (Butler 3, Waugh). 

Highlights: A — Hamlett 10 rebounds; Wright 10 rebounds; Woolridge 5 steals, 4 assists. 

GIRLS BASKETBALL

Non-district

Appomattox 54, Heritage 40

HERITAGE (2-20)

Paige 6, Tamisia Davis 13, Dillard 5, Moore 2, Tatiyana Graham 14. Totals 15 9-10 40.

APPOMATTOX (10-10)

Vrooman 4, Shaniya Johnson 21, Hodge 9, Bryant 2, Hayley Carrico 10, Hargis 2, Hatcher 6. Totals 17 19-31 54. 

Heritage;9;2;17;12;—;40

Appomattox;16;12;10;16—;54

3-point goals: Heritage 1 (Davis). Appomattox 1 (Carrico). 

Highlights: A — Carrico 11 rebounds, 4 steals, 6 assists; Johnson hit 13 of 14 free throws, 5 steals. 

TODAY'S EVENTS

BOYS BASKETBALL

Hargrave Military at Virginia Episcopal, 7 p.m.

Carlisle at Holy Cross, 7:30 p.m.

GIRLS BASKETBALL

Carlisle at Holy Cross, 5:15 p.m.

Seminole District semifinals: Liberty Christian at E.C. Glass, 5:30 p.m.

Seminole District semifinals: Brookville vs. Amherst, at E.C. Glass, 7 p.m.

