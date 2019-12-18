BOYS BASKETBALL
Non-District
Altavista 53, Rustburg 51
RUSTBURG (1-6)
Gray 2, I. Walker 11, Goard 2, Rakes 6, Reid 4, Brown 3, Gowen 2, Buchanan 15, Sweeney 2, Fields 2. Totals 21 4-15 51.
ALTAVISTA (2-2)
Jayllen Jones 13, Graves 2, Bailey Stinnette 17, Dawkins 6, Hart 2, Hunt 9, McGann 4. Totals 18 8-16 53.
Rustburg;9;17;13;12;—;51
Altavista;13;13;14;13;—;53
3-Point Goals: Rustburg 5 (Walker 2, Rakes 2, Reid). Altavista 9 (Jones, Stinnette 5, Dawkins, Hunt 2).
James River (Buchanan) 63, Staunton River 62, OT
JAMES RIVER (1-4)
Minnix 1, Bowman 2, Ryan Steger 25, Isaiah Moran 24, Miller 2, Brown 4, Alderson 5. Totals 20 17-23 63.
STAUNTON RIVER (0-5)
Izaak Charlton 11, JJ Crider 12, Overstreet 5, Lambert 5, Eanes 3, Grey Clary 10, Jones 7, Ja. Crider 9. Totals 23 5-7 62.
James River;11;16;14;14;8;—;63
Staunton River;5;16;16;18;7;—;62
3-Point Goals: James River 6 (Steger 5, Moran). Staunton River 11 (Chalrton 3, JJ Crider 2, Clary 2, Overstreet, Lambert, Eanes, Jones).
Highlights: James River — Moran scored 20 of his 24 points in second half and overtime, had all eight of JRHS' points in the extra period.
Dogwood District
Dan River 63, William Campbell 25
Late Tuesday
DAN RIVER (5-0, 2-0 Dogwood)
Robert Carter 17, Glass 2, Edmunds 2, Lewis 2, Emmanuel White 15, Tavion Belcher 12, Farmer 3, Luck 2, Durant 4, Price 4, Gammon 2. Totals 24 13-24 63.
WILLIAM CAMPBELL (1-2, 0-1 Dogwood)
Thompson 2, Knight 2, Boyd 2, Jermiah Smith 7, Allen 4, Townes 6, Seals 3. Totals 10 3-12 25.
Dan River;20;18;21;4;—;63
Campbell;6;5;11;3;—;25
3-Point Goals: Dan River 2 (Belcher, Farmer). William Campbell 2 (Smith, Seals).
GIRLS BASKETBALL
Seminole District
E.C. Glass 67, Jefferson Forest 20
E.C. GLASS (6-0, 4-0)
Amari Osei 25, Jordyn Goode 10, Jeriyah Osborne 10, Henry 7, Kowalski 6, Hamlet 2, Plaza 2, Bell 3, Williamson 2. Totals 27 6-9 67.
JEFFERSON FOREST (0-8)
Pettitt 5, Bella Hill 7, Br. Hill 2 Staton 3, Forton 2, Poindexter 1. Totals 7 3-4 20.
E.C. Glass;22;12;27;6;—;67
Jefferson Forest;0;7;1;12;—;20
3-Point Goals: E.C. Glass 7 (Osei 5, Henry, Bell). Jefferson Forest 3 (Pettitt, Staton, Bella Hill).
Highlights: ECG — Osei 8 steals, Hamlet 9 rebounds, Goode 5 steals, Kowalski 6 rebounds.
Non-District
Gretna 60, GW-Danville 28
GW-DANVILLE (0-7)
Darden 2, Moore 2, Giggetts 2, Brooks 8, Nyasia Lanier 14. Totals 11 5-12 28.
GRETNA (4-2)
Sonia Mora 14, Stone 2, Makeyla Mease 18, Glass 5, Ty'nasia Witcher 14, Walker 7. Totals 23 12-25 60.
GW;10;3;9;6;—;28
Gretna;13;13;10;24;—;60
3-Point Goals: GW 1 (Lanier). Gretna 2 (Mora, Witcher).
Highlights: GHS — Walker 8 rebounds, Mora 6 steals.
Staunton River 59, Heritage 24
STAUNTON RIVER (6-1)
J. Levine 8, Jayda Jones 13, Hamren 3, Faw 7, Ball 2, Whittaker 8, C. Levine 8, Creasey 2, Settles 4, Adkins 4. Totals 23 9-14 59.
HERITAGE (1-7)
Oakes 5, Miller 4, Howard 3, Dillard 2, Tatiyana Graham 10. Totals 9 5-12 24.
Staunton River;14;10;15;20;—;59
Heritage;2;5;9;8;—;24
3-Point Goals: Staunton River 4 (Jones, Faw, C. Levine 2). Heritage 1 (Howard).
Highlights: HHS — Graham 13 rebounds; Oakes 6 rebounds, 2 assists.
Rustburg 43, Altavista 33
ALTAVISTA (4-2)
Mabry 6, Shelton 2, Smither 9, Milton 4, Nichols 2, Allen 8, Dawson 2. Totals 7 17-28 33.
RUSTBURG (3-4)
Asia Jiovenetta 2, Nance 2, Schanus 9, Lacks 3, Mayhew 3, Davis 4, TaRiya Dawson 15, Funderburk 5. Totals 16 10-29 43.
Altavista;6;9;10;8;—;33
Rustburg;12;10;9;12;—;43
3-Point Goals: Altavista 2 (Smither, Allen). Rustburg 1 (Mayhew).
WRESTLING
Non-district
Blacksburg 50, Heritage 20
Tuesday's result
113: Baker (B) p. Parrish, 1:28; 120: Burks (H) d. Miller 10-4;126: Nickerson (B) p. Damones 0:50; 132: Henderson (B) d. Thulin 10-4; 138: Everheart (B) p. Hawkins 1:04; 145: Vance (B) f. Pierce 18-1; 152: Baker (B) p. Almond 1:13; 170: Lafon (B) p. Hieston 1:07; 182: Peak (B) p. Morris 0:49; 195: Goolsby (H) p. Butler 0:57; 220: Wood (H) d. Masturg 12-3; 285: Womack (H) p. Damossy 1:36.
William Fleming 48, Heritage 30
113: Parrish (H) by forfeit; 120: Burks (H) by forfeit; 126: Townson (WF) p. Damones 0:18; 132: Leon (WF) p. Thulin 4:18; 138: Williams (WF) p. Fox 0:48; 145: Vance (WF) p. Pierce 0:41; 152: Hudleson (WF) p. Marshall 3:30; 160: Snadar (WF) p. Almond 1:13; 182: Smith (WF) p. Morris 1:20; 195: Goolsby (H) p. Hamilton 1:38; 220: Wood (H) p. Meyers 0:48; 285: Womack (H) p. Jaybell 0:26.
TODAY'S EVENTS
BOYS BASKETBALL
Fork Union Military at Timberlake Christian, 6:30 p.m.
New Covenant at Covenant, 6:30 p.m.
William Campbell at Brookville, 7 p.m.
Jefferson Forest at Gretna, 7 p.m.
George Washington at Liberty Christian, 7 p.m.
Patrick Henry (Roanoke) at E.C. Glass, 7 p.m.
GIRLS BASKETBALL
Veritas Classical Christian at New Covenant, 6 p.m.
William Campbell at Randolph-Henry, 7 p.m.
BOYS INDOOR TRACK & FIELD
Staunton River, Amherst, Jefferson Forest, Brookville, William Fleming at Heritage, 6 p.m.
GIRLS INDOOR TRACK & FIELD
Staunton River, Amherst, Jefferson Forest, Brookville, William Fleming at Heritage, 6 p.m.
BOYS SWIMMING
Rustburg at Liberty, at Bedford YMCA, 6 p.m.
GIRLS SWIMMING
Rustburg at Liberty, at Bedford YMCA, 6 p.m.
